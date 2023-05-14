Opinion

Eddie Howe – Trusting the main man and if you look closely the real Newcastle United story emerges

Eddie Howe saw his team draw against Leeds this weekend.

A game of maybes, close things and what could have been.

Leeds battled well but Newcastle United very unlucky, in my opinion, not to win. A series of very dubious decisions (and non-decisions…) from the referee and / or VAR official going against NUFC, whilst that cruel deflection off Trippier was even more gutting than when that Odegaard long range effort went ‘perfectly’ through Botman’s legs to similarly give Nick Pope zero chance of saving it / them.

Anyway, after the result and performance against Leeds United, this is a follow up to a recent article I sent to The Mag, following the Arsenal defeat.

I started looking at the Newcastle United record under Eddie Howe during his time with NUFC and some very interesting facts emerged, now updated after Saturday’s game at Elland Road…

Complete Eddie Howe Premier League record since joining Newcastle United in November 2021:

Played 62 Won 31 Drawn 17 Lost 14

If you actually give Eddie Howe nine games grace at the start of his job at St James’ Park, to get a chance to look at what he needed to do after inheriting such a shambles from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Then you get these stats for the most recent 53 Eddie Howe NUFC Premier League matches:

Played 53 Won 30 Drawn 13 Lost 10

However, I think it is when you delve deeper and look into exactly which Premier League clubs that Newcastle United have lost to, during Howe’s time at the club, that you get to something VERY striking!

Those 14 Premier League defeats in 18 months for Eddie Howe have been against:

Liverpool (x4)

Man City (x3)

Arsenal (x2)

Tottenham

Chelsea

Leicester

Aston Villa

Everton

Breaking those figures down, after 62 Premier League games in charge, 11 of the 14 Eddie Howe PL defeats have been against established ‘big six’ clubs.

That leaves just three other Premier League defeats for Eddie Howe these past 18 months.

Leicester away in December 2021 was only a month after Howe had taken charge, plus it was a very different Leicester to the current Foxes situation, after beating Newcastle they were eighth in the table.

As for the recent defeat at Villa Park, Aston Villa were in their best form in years, they’d won six and drawn one of their last seven PL matches, were at home and absolutely flying, at peak momentum and confidence. They then sat sixth in the Premier League table after the win over NUFC.

That leaves the 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Quite remarkably, in my opinion, this is still the only Premier League match in all these 62 played under Eddie Howe, where you would say it was a significant shock and disappointment.

Even then you have to factor in that this was away from home and the scouse mackems having a habit of once in a while pulling off a huge shock win that gives them a chance of survival. That summed up by the fact that Everton have won only four of their last 27 PL matches this season BUT two of those four were a 1-0 over Arsenal and that 5-1 away at Brighton.

That Everton win over Newcastle last season was also a very unlucky defeat in strange circumstances. Eddie Howe’s team by far the better side with better chances but just couldn’t finish them off, then the game seriously disrupted by the protest and bloke securing himself to one of the posts. Then in the very final stages of added time, Everton breaking away and fluking a winner with their first serious effort on target in the whole match.

Anyway, what I think we need to remind ourselves of, is that whilst the draw at Leeds was disappointing to a degree…

The fact remains that whenever Eddie Howe’s team have met opposition that they are expected to do well against, based on everything we know (form, relative performances, stats, whatever), then apart from that one-off at Everton 15 months ago, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side don’t lose.

It doesn’t mean that I think it is impossible for Newcastle United to lose any match. However, some of the hysteria and doom and gloom from a minority of NUFC fans, has been extraordinary, including what some were saying after Saturday’s 2-2 at Elland Road.

With that Brighton horror show against Everton, it appears to have narrowed it down to Newcastle United competing with Man U and Liverpool for the two remaining Champions League spots.

Looking at Liverpool results this season, these ones stand out:

Forest 1 Liverpool 0

Liverpool 1 Leeds 2

Wolves 3 Liverpool 0

Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 0

Klopp’s team have also lost at both Brighton and Brentford this season but considering the overall form / play of those two teams this season, I obviously wouldn’t group those results with them. However, the fact remains, that other than that last gasp defeat at Everton, Newcastle United simply don’t throw in results like these ones that Liverpool have experienced on a fair number of occasions just this season. With that Eddie Howe record it is over 62 games, getting on for two full seasons’ worth, where even when under par, as was the case to a degree at Leeds, they still have the character and resilience to at the very least, get a point.

With Man U, during the time Eddie Howe has been in charge at St James’ Park they have thrown up results such as:

Watford 4 Man U 1

Man U 0 Wolves 1

Everton 1 Man U 0

Palace 1 Man U 0

West Ham 1 Man U 0

No need for panic from either the Newcastle United players or fans. We are in good hands with Eddie Howe.

NUFC just need to keep on doing what they have been doing over the course of these past 18 months and they will be more than fine in their remaining trio of matches.

