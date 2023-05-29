News

Eddie Howe shows his class as usual – Newcastle United boss reflects on superb season and what’s to come

Eddie Howe watched on as his players closed out the season.

Newcastle United could / should have been two or three up at half-time but instead it was 1-1, Anthony Gordon and a Kieran Trippier own goal.

With top four confirmed last Monday, the second-half saw United visibly tire in the sun they coasted through to a point to end the season with. Though Lewis Miley very unlucky not to become match winner and record breaker, when at the age of 17 years and 27 days his effort hit the bar.

With that visit to Stamford Bridge now out of the way, Eddie Howe has been reflecting on the season now just ended, plus talking about what potentially lies ahead for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe reflecting after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea:

“The away support we have had this year has been incredible.

“A lot has been made of St James’ Park but the numbers we’ve taken wherever we’ve gone and the noise they create, is phenomenal.

“It was great to perform in front of them today.

“A real unity has been hugely important [this season].

“We will get going again and rise to the challenge after a little break.”

Eddie Howe on summer transfer plans:

“We had discussions last [Saturday] night with the owners.

“We know where we stand.

“The budget?

“When you are sat in my shoes it is never as big as you would want it to be…

“Without Champions League football it would have been difficult for us to do much but that [qualification] has given us a lift.

“The most important people at the club are the players that we already have.

“It is not just the transfer fees, it is the wages.

“That makes it hard to attract the very best players on the market.

“We go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.

“Certainly with three games in a week we are going to be stretched.

“The players we currently have, need to be fit and ready to go at start of next season.

“We start from zero.

“If we can add one or two in the transfer market that would be good news.”

Eddie Howe on this Chelsea match:

“It was hot and we should have been ahead in the first-half but Chelsea came into it and I was pleased to get a draw in the end.

“We are disappointed with the second-half performance but I don’t want to criticise the players after what they have given me this season.

“The message is – Thank you… but next season is going to be even harder.”

Eddie Howe on the future of Allan Saint-Maximin:

“That will be dictated by Maxi himself.

“He has so much ability he is such an important player for us, when he is at his very best – fitness-wise.

“He is unique, there is no one else like him in the Premier League.

“He was a huge transitional threat today.

“His end product was there, so I am really pleased with him.

“We just hope he comes back really fit and ready to do well, in what is a massive season for him personally.”

Eddie Howe on 17 year old Lewis Miley who made his debut and hit the bar:

“Lewy is a really exciting talent.

“He should be pleased with how he did when he came on.

“It is a tough environment to come into for your first Premier League game but he could have nicked it.

“He is a very good finisher, so it wouldn’t have surprised me to see that go in.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

