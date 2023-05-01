News

Eddie Howe shows his class as usual – Newcastle United boss reflecting on victory over Southampton

Eddie Howe watched on as his players experienced a tricky first-half against Southampton.

Anthony Gordon going closest when hitting the post but Newcastle United not managing a single effort on target in the opening 45 despite dominating possession.

Southampton had threatened on the break and that threat became real, Stuart Armstrong putting them ahead just before the break when Newcastle got caught short of numbers at the back after Bruno was dispossessed in midfield.

However, Eddie Howe reacting straight away at the break, Wilson on for Gordon and Isak out wide on the left.

Newcastle’s players with some quality football as they absolutely tore Southampton time and again, only desperate defending, good goalkeeping, luck and a VAR decision for a time making it look like NUFC would have to settle for a point at best.

Class and determination won through though, Newcastle winning by a couple and Southampton in the end lucky not to see their goal difference damaged further.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Sunday’s eventual 3-1 victory over Southampton:

“It was a disappointing first-half for us.

“Southampton played well, they defended well.

“We couldn’t break them down and get that first goal which we needed.

“A great response second-half though.

“It was a key moment for us after going 1-0 down, the players did exceptionally well in that second period.

“We played with real control.

“We didn’t get desperate in our attempts to score.

“We stayed patient, made good decisions and got rewarded for that.

“We are in a good place because we are winning and we are confident.

“The players believe in our ability to win football matches.

“We play Arsenal next and are looking forward to that challenge but we are taking nothing for granted.”

Good news and less good news on the injury / fitness front.

The good news is that it sounds like Sean Longstaff is going to be ok and could / should be back for Arsenal on Sunday.

The less good news is that whilst Eddie Howe does expect ASM to play again this season, he still isn’t ready to rejoin training and won’t be lining up against the Gunners.

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin injury / fitness situation:

“We are seeing improvements from Maxi.

“He has been working with us now for a week.

“He has been working hard with the physiotherapists.

“He is still not with the sports scientists and there is still a bit for him to do before he is back training… but all positive signs.”

Eddie Howe on San Longstaff injury / fitness situation:

“Sean Longstaff picked up a knock on his foot [against Everton].

“We sent him for an x-ray but we think there is no break or fracture.

“We hope it is just bad bruising.

“He wasn’t available today but we hope he will be back soon.”

Eddie Howe on subbing Anthony Gordon at half-time:

“It was no reflection on his performance.

“I thought Anthony did really well.

“He could have scored and had probably our best moments of the first-half but I felt I needed to get Callum on the pitch.

“Someone had to be sacrificed and it was him.”

Eddie Howe on Gordon’s replacement, Callum Wilson:

“He took his goals brilliantly.

“His all round performance was superb.

“He has had a galvanising effect on the group, on the crowd.

“Alexander Isak moved to the left and did really well.

“It was a really good second-half which was capped off with Callum’s goals.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

(Match Report – Our man at St James’ Park – I don’t think I want this season to end… Read HERE)

(Alan Shearer : What he said about Newcastle United 54 days ago and what he’s saying now – Astonishing turn around – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bruno Guimaraes gets emotional after final whistle – Newcastle United make it 8 wins from 9 – Go HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Superb comeback win takes United to brink of Champions League football – Read HERE)

