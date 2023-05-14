News

Eddie Howe shows his class as usual – Newcastle United boss reflecting on the draw at Leeds United

Eddie Howe watched on as his players experienced a tricky opening half hour at Elland Road.

Newcastle United causing problems for themselves at the back, as they fell a goal behind and that deficit could easily have doubled.

However, Nick Pope to the rescue with a vital penalty save and NUFC straight up the other end of the pitch to earn a penalty of their own. Callum Wilson successfully converting the first of two spot-kicks.

Eddie Howe’s players failing to take advantage and close the game out, once grabbing the lead with just over twenty minutes remaining.

However, it took a really bad deflection to deny Newcastle the three points, a deflection as bad as the referee and VAR official were.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds and the top four challenge:

“We go into these next two games with belief we can get the job done but it’s never that easy and that showed today.

“Leeds, with a new manager and style of play, that is very difficult to play against, and a crowd that were in the game, made it a really tough match for us.

“We have to be very positive.

“We are disappointed not to win today.

“It was a great chance for us with the lead and not long left in the match but we have to accept what happened.

“It’s still in our hands, we have three huge games to come.

“Sometimes you have to take yourself back to the start of the season and what we would have thought to be in this position now.

“Everyone at the club would have taken that.

“It’s in our hands and we have to be very positive about what’s ahead.”

Eddie Howe asked if Newcastle’s top four bid is wobbling?:

“No, I don’t think so.

“I think it is a challenge and this game was never going to be easy.

“We’re disappointed not to get over the line but we have to accept that.

“We have some difficult games but it is in our hands.”

Eddie Howe on home comforts, next two games at St James’ Park against Brighton and Leicester:

“Every time we play at home is an opportunity to win, because of the conditions, the arena, the support, the confidence.

“We’ve done really well at home this season.

“We love to play there.”

Eddie Howe asked about Jacob Murphy only on the bench?:

“Jacob just had a sore groin.

“That’s why he didn’t enter the pitch.”

Eddie Howe on the idiot who confronted him:

“I have never experienced that before.

“I was looking in the opposite direction and he ran on and shouted something at me that I won’t repeat.

“It was over in a flash but it was the last thing you expect in that moment.

“It’s alarming for football really, because we can’t have that, the safety of everyone, the coaching staff, players, is of paramount importance.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United fans searching for scapegoats after 2-2 draw at Leeds – Read HERE)

(Manchester United result has summed up just why Newcastle’s draw at Leeds so important – Read HERE)

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

