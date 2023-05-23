News

Eddie Howe shows his class as per usual – Newcastle United boss reflects on achieving his targets

Eddie Howe watched on as his players experienced a very frustrating 90+ minutes.

Needing only a point to confirm top four, Newcastle United totally dominated.

Leicester City arrived with a cunning Steve Bruce-line plan, just tell everybody to stay back and hang around their own penalty area, with zero clue of how they might score a goal themselves.

A lot of people trying to fit the facts afterwards but this wasn’t any grand plan from Dean Smith, it was simply desperate damage limitation.

On 99 out of 100 similar displays, Leicester would have got hammered on Monday night.

However, this was that one in a hundred, where the woodwork saved the visitors three times and other great chances for the likes of Isak and Wilson were wasted.

You understood Leicester City not wanting to be humiliated BUT it was Newcastle United who would fulfil all objectives with only a point. The Foxes will go down if Everton win at home to Bournemouth. They could only have changed that narrative with an away win at St James’ Park.

The easy option would have been for Eddie Howe to take a few risks to try and ensure a win and make a freak goal at the other end meaningless. However, the NUFC Head Coach held firm and gave Leicester zero encouragement of any space on the break to play in.

Newcastle United instead just relentless, attack and then when the ball was cleared, attack again.

They created more than enough chances to win a number of games.

The Foxes got one half-chance that was comfortably saved by Pope near the end but that was that.

Newcastle United confirming Champions League and Leicester City pretty much confirming their relegation.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Monday’s 0-0 draw with Leicester that confirms top four and Champions League football:

“Celebrate?

“I hope it’s not with tea and a biscuit.

“I want success massively for this football club and the only difficult thing [with confirming a top four finish] is that although you feel like you have achieved something great, there is no trophy.

“It is an amazing achievement.

“An amazing thing in terms of where we have come from in such a short space of time.

“However, it feels difficult to celebrate it, like you have won a league or something like that.

“It is right up there, of course it is… an amazing thing at a very special club.

“A big relief.

“An amazing night to see the supporters reacting, it’s incredible.

“This wasn’t in our sights at that moment [a year ago], as we had escaped relegation impressively, from the position we were in but…

“We were hopeful of improving, staying away from danger, growing the team to a position where maybe we could compete for Europe in a couple of seasons…

“So we have shot ahead of [that] schedule.

“With that comes big challenges for the future.

“However, when you are in these moments and there is an opportunity of something like this, you just have to take it.

“It [the pre-season target] certainly wasn’t top four.

“You always hope and dream but we didn’t feel we were ready for that, after battling relegation.

“The lads have been unbelievable though – their mentality, their attitude.

“The faith that they [the Newcastle United owners] placed in me, I’ll never forget.

“They trusted me with the club at a really difficult time.

“Hopefully I have justified their decision.”

Is this season your career highlight?

“Well, it is probably more recognisable around the country, due to the scale.

“However, my first challenge in Bournemouth to keep them up [from relegation to non-league] was incredibly huge to me and the club.

“This is on a different scale media-wise.

“I am just so grateful to be managing here.”

What does confirming top four / Champions League football mean when it comes to summer recruitment?

“There are a small pool of players that we can recruit.

“We have to recruit wisely, which we have done.

“This will now be our toughest transfer window.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

