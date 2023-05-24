Eddie Howe proving metronomic in the extreme
Eddie Howe is relentless.
His pursuit of excellence with Newcastle United has no limits.
After performing wonders at Bournemouth, saving them from the verge of dropping into non-league all the way to the Premier League, Eddie Howe now has a platform with no glass ceiling.
Joining Newcastle United in November 2021, give him two months and nine Premier League games to settle in, we have now had this in the past 16 months…
The last 55 Eddie Howe Premier League matches in charge of Newcastle United, broken into 11 game runs:
22 January 2022 – 8 April 2022
Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 to Newcastle 1 Wolves 0
Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Points Gained 22
17 April 2022 – 28 August 2022
Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 to Wolves 1 Newcastle 1
Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 2 Points Gained 21
31 August 2022 – 12 November 2022
Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 to Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0
Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 3 Lost 1 Points Gained 24
26 December 2022 – 17 March 2023
Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 to Forest 1 Newcastle 2
Played 11 Won 4 Drawn 5 Lost 2 Points Gained 17
2 April 2023 – 22 May 2023
Newcastle 2 Man U 0 to Newcastle 0 Leicester 0
Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Points Gained 23
The consistency and levels of performance and results are extraordinary.
From a possible 33 points in each 11 match run – Eddie Howe delivering points totals of 22, 21, 24, 17 and 23.
If you took each of these points total over 11 games and the average number of points gained per game, then averaged that over a full season, you get…
22 points = 76 points
21 points = 72 points
24 points = 82 points
17 points = 58 points
23 points = 79 points
The bottom line is that in pretty much any period since he arrived (after a couple of months settling in and getting the players properly fit for starters…), Eddie Howe has had Newcastle United operating at Champions League / top four levels. With that slight dip down to more Europa League levels post-World Cup, in and around the new year when a glut of draws and fine margins took the edge off Newcastle United.
