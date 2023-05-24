Opinion

Eddie Howe proving metronomic in the extreme

Eddie Howe is relentless.

His pursuit of excellence with Newcastle United has no limits.

After performing wonders at Bournemouth, saving them from the verge of dropping into non-league all the way to the Premier League, Eddie Howe now has a platform with no glass ceiling.

Joining Newcastle United in November 2021, give him two months and nine Premier League games to settle in, we have now had this in the past 16 months…

The last 55 Eddie Howe Premier League matches in charge of Newcastle United, broken into 11 game runs:

22 January 2022 – 8 April 2022

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 to Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Points Gained 22

17 April 2022 – 28 August 2022

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 to Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 3 Lost 2 Points Gained 21

31 August 2022 – 12 November 2022

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1 to Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 3 Lost 1 Points Gained 24

26 December 2022 – 17 March 2023

Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 to Forest 1 Newcastle 2

Played 11 Won 4 Drawn 5 Lost 2 Points Gained 17

2 April 2023 – 22 May 2023

Newcastle 2 Man U 0 to Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Points Gained 23

The consistency and levels of performance and results are extraordinary.

From a possible 33 points in each 11 match run – Eddie Howe delivering points totals of 22, 21, 24, 17 and 23.

If you took each of these points total over 11 games and the average number of points gained per game, then averaged that over a full season, you get…

22 points = 76 points

21 points = 72 points

24 points = 82 points

17 points = 58 points

23 points = 79 points

The bottom line is that in pretty much any period since he arrived (after a couple of months settling in and getting the players properly fit for starters…), Eddie Howe has had Newcastle United operating at Champions League / top four levels. With that slight dip down to more Europa League levels post-World Cup, in and around the new year when a glut of draws and fine margins took the edge off Newcastle United.

