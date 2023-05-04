News

Eddie Howe Premier League Manager of the Month nomination officially confirmed

Eddie Howe has now been officially confirmed as a nomination for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for April 2023.

With April 2023 seeing Newcastle United play seven league matches, winning six and losing at Villa Park, scoring 22 goals and conceding eight.

Eddie Howe now nominated to win his sixth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018, February 2022 and October 2022 (the latter two with NUFC). If he does make it six, Howe will go above the likes of Kevin Keegan and level with Sir Bobby Robson (see below).

Premier League official announcement – 4 May 2023:

Five men who oversaw superb results in April have been nominated for the Barclays Manager of the Month award, and you can help to choose who wins.

You can vote for either Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Roy Hodgson, Eddie Howe or Gary O’Neil below by 12:00 BST on Monday 8 May.

The fans’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

Barclays Manager awards shortlist

Unai Emery (AVL)

P7 W5 D1 L1 GD+8

The Spaniard’s transformation of Aston Villa continued as his team won five of seven matches, including a 3-0 victory over high-flying Newcastle United, to rise into the top seven of the table.

Pep Guardiola (MCI)

P5 W5 D0 L0 GD+12

A perfect month for Guardiola’s Manchester City, whose five wins from five included a 4-1 victory over Liverpool and an amazing performance to win by the same scoreline against Arsenal to take control of the title race.

Roy Hodgson (CRY)

P6 W4 D1 L1 GD+6

A four-time winner of this award is in contention for his first since 2010, having returned to Crystal Palace aged 75 and guided them away from the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe (NEW)

P7 W6 D0 L1 GD+14

Six wins from seven have put Newcastle on the verge of UEFA Champions League qualification. Howe’s side scored a Premier League high 22 goals in the month, including a memorable 6-1 win over Spurs.

Gary O’Neil (BOU)

P7 W5 D0 L2 GD+1

O’Neil’s AFC Bournemouth are all but safe from relegation after a run of five wins in seven matches, including a vital 4-1 victory over relegation rivals Leeds and a dramatic 3-2 triumph at Spurs.

Go HERE to vote for Eddie Howe.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson, Mikel Arteta

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Eddie Howe

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

30 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

21 Arsenal

17 Newcastle United

17 Chelsea

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go clear fifth above Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in April 2023.

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022, October 2022

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

