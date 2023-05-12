News

Eddie Howe Leeds Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make it 9 wins from 11

Eddie Howe and his players are off to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

A massive game awaits, as Newcastle United look to make it nine wins in their last eleven matches.

It is second bottom against third top, both clubs desperate to get the three points for very different reasons.

Eddie Howe Leeds press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

“We are looking forward to it.

“We know it’s going to be a great occasion and a great atmosphere.

“We need to be ready for what’s going to come.

“It’s going to be a really important start to the game.

“I think the first 15/20 minutes will have a huge impact on what’s going to happen afterwards.”

Eddie Howe on the run-in:

“The lads have been incredible in every game bar one or two this season.

“They’ve given me absolutely everything.

“Now we have four games to try to consolidate all of that effort to achieve something remarkable.

“That’s what we’re looking to do, just keep our nerve, keep doing what we’re doing and hopefully it will be enough.”

Eddie Howe asked whether Newcastle United have the toughest run-in for a top four finish?:

“It’s very difficult on paper to ever look a set of fixtures and predict what’s going to happen.”

Eddie Howe on Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson:

“They were on the pitch together but they weren’t a partnership as such.

“I saw enough from Alex, who played well I thought, to know he can play in that position and I know Callum in the number nine role is an outstanding player so it [playing both together] is something I’ll definitely consider.”

Eddie Howe on Matt Ritchie:

“Matt has picked up a knee injury. I don’t think it’s too bad but I think it will keep him out for the rest of the season.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“He went to see a specialist and I think there was a few concerns that there’s some structural damage in his foot but there wasn’t which is good news.

“There is a bit of damage to one of the ligaments.

“He’s being re-scanned today which we hope will show an improvement.

“It’s unclear when he’ll be back but it’s not a long term issue.”

