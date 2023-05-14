News

Eddie Howe incident – Police charge man with assault

A man has been charged after the Eddie Howe incident on Saturday.

The Police charged him with assault and entering the field of play.

The incident occurred during the Leeds v Newcastle game.

That match at Elland Road ended 2-2, with the man having approached Eddie Howe in front of the away team’s dugout during the game.

A quite shocking incident and a major embarrassment for Leeds United.

Hopefully he will end up with a significant punishment to deter others from doing similar at football matches.

Telegraph and Argus report – 14 May 2023:

‘Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday (Saturday).

The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21.

During the incident, the Leeds fan reportedly ran into Newcastle manager Eddie Howe’s technical area in the second half before tapping the Newcastle boss on the shoulder and pushing him in the chest.

Coaching staff and stewards intervened and the man was later arrested.’

