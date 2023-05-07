News

Eddie Howe fears Newcastle United star could miss rest of season – Post-Arsenal match injury update

Eddie Howe had an injury update after Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Sean Longstaff missing from the matchday squad despite the NUFC Head Coach saying on Friday that he hoped the midfielder would be available.

Eddie Howe now revealing that the fear is that Sean Longstaff could miss the rest of the season.

The midfielder got totally taken out by James Tarkowski in a shocking challenge where he didn’t even play the ball, Newcastle United not given what was a stonewall penalty and the Everton defender getting zero punishment.

Sean Longstaff did manage to play on for a while but later subbed.

After initial scans it was thought to be just a badly bruised foot but now Eddie Howe says it potentially could be a lot worse.

Eddie Howe:

“I certainly hope we will see Sean Longstaff again this season but on the specialist’s advice, he’s going to see a(nother0 specialist on Tuesday, to get it double checked.

“We thought it was quite a standard injury – a bruise, now there may be a chance it’s something a bit more serious than that but we are in the dark at the moment.

“Sean Longstaff has been an integral part of our midfield and I think that when you take him out, we lose a bit of balance.

“I think the balance of the team has been so impressive and Sean does a really important job. both in and out of possession for us.

“That’s no slight on anybody in the team today though.

“I thought it was just a different balance to our team with Alexander Isak on the left and Callum Wilson up front.

“I thought both players played well but we were up against a very good team, though we still created incredible chances.

“There were moments where I thought we were going to explode and catch fire but it never quite happened.

“However, Sean’s been a big part of our success.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

