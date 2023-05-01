News

Eddie Howe double surprising good news with Newcastle United duo set to be ok for Arsenal – Report

A Monday ‘exclusive’ has claimed double surprising positivity for Eddie Howe.

There had been fears that one or both of Sean Longstaff and Allan Saint-Maximin could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

Those fears were eased to a large extent on the Geordie midfielder, when Eddie Howe said that the scans done on Friday appeared to show no broken bones and so, only a badly bruised foot where Everton’s James Tarkowski made contact on Thursday night, with bizarrely (predictably!) NUFC not getting a penalty for the clear foul.

However, now The Telegraph have said that not only is Longstaff going to dodge missing the entire rest of the season, the 25 year old is also going to be able to ‘train fully’ this week and be available for Arsenal.

Not only that, the newspaper’s ‘exclusive’ is reporting that Allan Saint-Maximin will also be able to ‘train fully’ this week and is set to be available alongside Sean Longstaff, for Sunday’s game against Arsenal.

Eddie Howe had appeared to indicate after Sunday’s win over Southampton, that ASM should be back sometime this season but NOT for Arsenal. The Newcastle United Head Coach seemingly making clear he didn’t think the Frenchman would be back in training this week.

The United boss has been keen this season to keep the opposition guessing in terms of NUFC player availability, so I wouldn’t necessarily be dismissing these claims from The Telegraph.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

