News

Eddie Howe Chelsea Press Conference – A class act as ever, wants to end season in style, plus details moving on

The Eddie Howe Chelsea press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Friday morning.

Everybody at NUFC now with the luxury of knowing top four is guaranteed.

Eddie Howe a class act as always this morning.

Newcastle United looking to round the season off in style at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and the NUFC boss also giving details on a number of other areas moving forward.

Eddie Howe Chelsea press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

Eddie Howe on top four now guaranteed:

“I’m feeling good.

“It’s been a hectic few days.

“For me, it’s onto planning and preparing for next season straight away.

“It’s an incredible achievement and I’m so pleased we were able to do it in front of our supporters.”

Eddie Howe on the Champions League:

“We’re looking forward to it.

“To next season and the challenge.

“We’ve started that preparation and when we get the draw and see who’s in our group, that’ll be when it really kicks in.”

Eddie Howe on now shaping the squad:

“Maybe one or two players might move this summer but it’s very difficult to predict.

“I think we have to keep the majority of the squad together – I think they’ve earned the right to do that, but we also have to be good in the transfer market.”

Eddie Howe on Garang Kuol:

“We’re really pleased he scored – we’re delighted for him.

“It’s been a tough loan spell for him but hopefully some real positivity to take into the summer.

“It’s probably too early to be part of our first team picture next year and I think another loan spell will do him good as he continues to develop to the pace of this league.”

Eddie Howe on plans for next season:

“A lot of our success next year will be down to what I do now.”

Eddie Howe on his family:

“My kids loved being on the pitch [after Leicester match].

“It’s the thing that they look forward to the most through the season.

“My eldest son said ‘Dad, tell the groundsmen to leave goals up’, it is his obsession, he wants to score in the goals. They loved it.”

Players Eddie Howe wants to keep and those who don’t have a future:

The NUFC stating that when it comes to experienced squad players, he named specifically Martin Dubravka, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett as ones he’d like to keep at St James’ Park for next season.

However, Eddie Howe also made clear that Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden are amongst those who definitely need new clubs, as they will not be involved with the NUFC first team squad next season.

