Eddie Howe Brighton Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make it 9 wins from 12

The Eddie Howe Brighton press conference.

The Newcastle United Head Coach meeting the media on Wednesday morning.

What a match / night in prospect, a game where a Newcastle United win puts the team on the very tipping point of ensuring a top four finish.

Eddie Howe a class act as always this morning.

A high pressure situation and so many people (especially Newcastle fans!) struggling to deal with it, yet you feel that Eddie Howe is by far the calmest person in the room.

Eddie Howe Brighton press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Wednesday morning:

“It is one we are looking forward to.

“It’s going to be a really good game between two excellent teams.

“I have got a lot of respect for Brighton and what they have done this season and how they play.

“It is going to be a tough assignment for us but one, at home, we’re not fearful of.”

Eddie Howe on the challenge of these final three games of the season:

“One of the things I have always used in pressured situations for the players, is to keep things very simple, clear and to not overcomplicate things.

“I think that’s really important in this moment.

“That you don’t radically try something because I think that can be a big mistake.

“It’s to be very calm and stick to my belief and confidence in the squad.”

Eddie Howe on how important it is to start well in matches:

“Especially at home, it is absolutely crucial that we try and involve the crowd and show them we’re in the game to perform and show everyone how committed we are to success for the club.

“I think that is really vital.”

