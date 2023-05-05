News

Eddie Howe Arsenal Press Conference – A class act as ever, looking to make it 9 wins from 10

Eddie Howe and his players are at St James’ Park once again on Sunday afternoon.

An intense game against Arsenal game awaits, as Newcastle United look to make it nine wins in their last ten matches.

It is third top against second top, Arsenal fighting to try and keep themselves in the title race against Man City after only one win in their last five matches.

Eddie Howe Arsenal press conference – the NUFC Head Coach in great form and very positive on Friday morning:

“We are competing against elite teams who will fight to the end and we have to do the same.

“In our five games we need to give our best preparation and focus to because the fight we’re in could go right to the end of the season.”

Eddie Howe on Mikel Arteta:

“You have to admire everything that he has done.

“There’s a lot of respect from me to him.

“But within games you will always have moments where you come up against opponents, there’s a bit of confrontation, I think that’s natural.”

Eddie Howe on the Newcastle United run-in:

“All season we haven’t focused on where we are, who’s around us, form of teams – we’ve just focused on ourselves and that’s all we can do.

“We have a tough run of fixtures but I think at the same time a great run of fixtures because every game is important.

“They’re great occasions and we look to carry on our good form.”

Eddie Howe on Sean Longstaff:

“Sean is OK.

“He’s improved but he hasn’t trained yet.

“We’re hoping either today or tomorrow he will but we’ll wait and see.”

Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin:

“Allan has trained.

“He trained yesterday and it was great to see him back on the grass.

“He trained very well too so I’m really pleased with that.”

Eddie Howe on 17 year old Lewis Miley’s new deal, his first pro contract:

“I’m in a difficult position because I can only promote players through the Academy that I feel are good enough to play in the Premier League and that’s such a difficult journey to go on.

Lewis has got an amazing chance to do that.

“At his age, he’s got all the attributes and now he needs a little bit of luck and to continue on the path he’s on with the great work he’s already done.

“I’d love there to be a few more.

“It’ll save us a fortune in the transfer market if we can produce more on a consistent basis.”

Eddie Howe on Ronaldo / Neymar links, as reported by Sky Sports:

“It’s been there since Day 1 – naturally everyone has assumed the biggest names are coming, but we can’t recruit that way.

“We can’t just pick a name and bring them in – we need to recruit wisely.

“I know the direction I want to take the team.

“A lot of the names aren’t accurate.

“But I understand people have a job to do.

“We want to discover them before they explode onto the world stage.

“We need to go underneath, find them young and develop them.”

