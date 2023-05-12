Opinion

Eddie Howe and the games he has lost – The real Newcastle United story emerges

Eddie Howe saw his team lose against Arsenal last weekend.

A game of maybes, close things and what could have been.

The Gunners playing well but Newcastle United hitting the woodwork twice and not taking advantage of a very decent number of other very good chances.

Anyway, I started looking at the Newcastle United record under Eddie Howe during his time with NUFC and some very interesting facts emerged…

Complete Eddie Howe Premier League record since joining Newcastle United in November 2021:

Played 61 Won 31 Drawn 16 Lost 14

If you actually give Eddie Howe nine games grace at the start of his job at St James’ Park, to get a chance to look at what he needed to do after inheriting such a shambles from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

Then you get these stats for the most recent 52 Eddie Howe NUFC Premier League matches:

Played 52 Won 30 Drawn 12 Lost 10

However, I think it is when you delve deeper and look into exactly which Premier League clubs that Newcastle United have lost to, during Howe’s time at the club, that you get to something VERY striking!

Those 14 Premier League defeats in 18 months for Eddie Howe have been against:

Liverpool (x4)

Man City (x3)

Arsenal (x2)

Tottenham

Chelsea

Leicester

Aston Villa

Everton

Breaking those figures down, after 61 Premier League games in charge, 11 of the 14 Eddie Howe PL defeats have been against established ‘big six’ clubs.

That leaves just three other Premier League defeats for Eddie Howe these past 18 months.

Leicester away in December 2021 was only a month after Howe had taken charge, plus it was a very different Leicester to the current Foxes situation, after beating Newcastle they were eighth in the table.

As for the recent defeat at Villa Park, Aston Villa were in their best form in years, they’d won six and drawn one of their last seven PL matches, were at home and absolutely flying, at peak momentum and confidence. They then sat sixth in the Premier League table after the win over NUFC.

That leaves the 1-0 defeat at Everton.

Quite remarkably, in my opinion, this is the only Premier League match in all the 61 played under Eddie Howe, where you would say it was a significant shock and disappointment.

Even then you have to factor in that this was away from home and the scouse mackems having a habit of once in a while pulling off a huge shock win that gives them a chance of survival. That summed up by the fact that Everton have won only four of their last 27 PL matches this season BUT two of those four were a 1-0 over Arsenal and that 5-1 away at Brighton.

That Everton win over Newcastle last season was also a very unlucky defeat in strange circumstances. Eddie Howe’s side by far the better side with better chances but just couldn’t finish them off, then the game seriously disrupted by the protest and bloke securing himself to one of the posts. Then in the very final stages of added time, Everton breaking away and fluking a winner with their first serious effort on target in the whole match.

Anyway, what I think we need to remind ourselves of, is that whilst the defeat to Arsenal was disappointing, as all defeats are.

The fact remains that whenever Eddie Howe’s team have met opposition that they are expected to do well against, based on everything we know (form, relative performances, stats, whatever), then apart from that one-off at Everton 15 months ago, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side don’t lose.

It doesn’t mean that I think it is impossible for Newcastle United to lose any match. However, some of the hysteria and doom and gloom from a minority of NUFC fans, has been extraordinary.

I am confident Newcastle United will be alright against Brighton and Chelsea as well BUT certainly going into these matches against both Leeds and Leicester, the style of play and levels of performance that have been achieved under Eddie Howe, means that at the very least, everything points to NUFC not losing to either of these struggling sides and indeed, almost certainly winning against the pair.

Certainly based on everything I have seen this season from Newcastle, Leeds and Everton, particularly these past two and a half months or so.

No need for panic from either the Newcastle United players or fans.

NUFC just need to keep on doing what they have been doing and they will be more than fine at Elland Road on Saturday.

