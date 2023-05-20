Opinion

Eddie Howe and his Glasses-Breaking, Tear-inducing Mags have just begun…

It’s been a crazy season, hasn’t it? In fact, it’s been crazy since the takeover,

A few years ago, I asked the bairn if he wanted to keep going, or wait until Mike Ashley had left.

He chose to stay and so did I.

Fast forward to this season, didn’t expect miracles, the whole five-year plan, build slowly etc etc, hoped for a top 10 comfortable finish, maybe a little cup run, continue to build.

Europa League or Europa Conference League would have been a class end to a building season, offer me any European football and I would have snapped you hand off last August!

What I didn’t expect is the high-octane heart-shredding crazy rollercoaster ride we have been on the last 12 months.

I have been to Wembley, took the bairn (he is 31 by the way, it’s been THAT long!), needed new glasses due to celebrating too much, physio for an ageing back, I have seen tears of joy, and genuinely looked at fellow supporters shocked / stunned / amazed at St James’ Park this year. It’s been wild.

And it isn’t finished, this is just the start!

So, to all you nervous fellow crazy Strawberry Corner supporters I will see you Monday night.

In fact to all you supporters out there, whether you go to the games, or watch from home, wherever in the world “home “ is for you, buckle up, cos this is only the rollercoaster equivalent of a “first drop”, the main event hasn’t even started yet, and that dear friends is a good thing, personally, I cannot wait for the rest of the ride!

Just take a look at Man City, on the cusp of winning the Champions League, finalists, the one thing that has eluded them for so long, and oh how long it has taken them! I am sure they too had naysayers along the way, saying this one should go, he isn’t good enough, its all part of the journey to the destination.

It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and come what may, wherever we finish it doesn’t matter.

I mean to say, of course it matters… to me and to you, but the progress will continue, the team will continue to improve, quicker if it is Champions League no doubt, but the underlying plan surely remains the same.

Eddie Howe and his rag-tag bunch of misfits he inherited have done us all proud.

Eddie Howe has made a team out of what he was given, albeit with a few shrewd investments along the way, and surely now, he and Dan Ashworth and all the team are recruiting for the future, for whatever lies ahead NEXT year, and beyond,

Eddie Howe and his Glasses-Breaking, Tear-inducing, Fan-shocking, Wembley visiting mags have only just begun!

Howay the Lads (and Lasses)!

Time to be excited not nervous… ok maybe both!

