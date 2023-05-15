Transfer Market

Dominik Szoboszlai a transfer target – Newcastle United represented once again as scores dramatic late winner

Dominik Szoboszlai is being targeted for a summer move by Newcastle United.

This news comes via an exclusive from Sky Sports Germany.

They report that Newcastle United have been regularly watching Dominik Szoboszlai and were represented once again on Sunday.

The attacking midfielder put in yet another excellent performance and scored a dramatic 96th minute winner, as RB Leipzig came back to win 2-1 against Werder Bremen.

The exiting 22 year old has excelled since joining the Bundesliga club, moving at the age of £18m from FC Salzburg.

These past two seasons have seen Dominik Szoboszlai produce a very impressive 32 direct goal involvements in 52 Bundesliga and Champions League starts (plus 20 sub appearances), scoring 14 goals and getting 18 assists.

Even though still only 22, Dominik Szoboszlai already has 30 senior caps for Hungary.

The attacking midfielder is widely expected to be moving on this summer and will be much in demand, though for Newcastle United, it certainly looks as though this end to the Premier League season will be key, if they hope to land Dominik Szoboszlai and indeed a number of other targets.

Dominik Szoboszlai talking after RB Leipzig’s win over Werder Bremen – 14 May 2023:

“I’m definitely still with Leipzig for three games.

“I’d like to play in the Champions League [next season] and would like to win my second trophy with Leipzig.

“We will see what happens after the summer.”

Champions League football is of course a massive draw and non-negotiable for some potential signings. Dominik Szoboszlai looking to close out the season with RB Leipzig and help ensure they finish top three (currently third but can’t catch the top two with only a couple of matches left to play), with the third match he refers to (and potential second trophy) is the upcoming German Cup Final against Eintracht Frankfurt at the start of June.

Sky Sports Germany report that Dominik Szoboszlai has a release clause of 70m euros (approx £61m), so not cheap BUT you would imagine within the kind of price range that won’t put off Newcastle United, certainly if getting Champions League football.

