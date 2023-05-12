Opinion

Does this new report prove Newcastle United to be the unluckiest Premier League team this season?

With only 16 days to go until the end of this Premier League season, Newcastle United are massive favourites to take one of the Champions League spots.

Man City and Arsenal have already ensured they finish top four, with Newcastle United most fancied to take third, then Manchester United to complete the quartet at the top.

Liverpool rated the most likely to benefit if one of the Uniteds collapse in the home straight, whilst Brighton now rank outsiders with a very tough match schedule that now follows their disastrous 5-1 home hammering by Everton.

Eddie Howe has done an incredible job and Newcastle United have been excellent across this season, culminating in eight wins from the last ten games that has put them on the edge of completing a top four place in the Premier League.

However, despite the impressive results, is there a clear case that points to Newcastle United having also been the unluckiest Premier League club this season?

A new report from The Athletic certainly gives food for thought, they have evaluated the attacking performance of every club

The Athletic report – 12 May 2023:

Woodwork

‘Newcastle seem to be an interesting case of a slice of bad luck at times this season.

Let’s be clear, Eddie Howe’s men have had a phenomenal campaign with some of the strongest attacking numbers in the division, but they could have had a few more if they hadn’t hit the post 16 times, led by Callum Wilson and Joelinton, who have each struck the woodwork three times.

They’ve hit the woodwork more than any other side in the Premier League this season — helping to explain their goalscoring underperformance relative to their chances created.’

Newcastle 3.4 goals below expectation

‘Newcastle fans will hardly lose sleep over the fact their team have scored 3.4 goals fewer than they should have done considering the chances they have generated.

Instead, they should be pleased with the fact that their non-penalty xG of 1.8 per 90 is the fifth-highest in the Premier League this season — which is a greater indication of future outcomes to carry through into next season.’

Interesting stuff.

Last weekend absolutely sums up the above report.

Newcastle United with their fifteenth and sixteenth strikings of the woodwork against Arsenal, Murphy’s shot and Isak’s header.

Then when it came to the ‘expected goals’ stats, Newcastle’s were actually slightly higher than Arsenal’s, pointing to Eddie Howe’s side having at least a similar level of goalscoring chances, in terms of number and quality, as the Gunners.

Fabian Schar with the very best opportunity of the match but his header from only four yards out bringing a brilliant save from Ramsdale, when instead he should have been given no chance.

Despite last Sunday’s defeat and failure to score, everything else points to Newcastle United definitely heading in the right direction, whether you are talking about results, performance, goal threat, or underlying stats.

