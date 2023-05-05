Opinion

Did fans really go to Newcastle United one week and Sunderland the next? Here’s my take on it…

This (Friday) morning I was nodding my head to a smashing article by Bazoox, he spoke about maintaining a healthy no-contact gap between us and Sunderland.

When I got home, I had a successful ticket hunt for Leicester (thank you God). Then dropped onto NUFC.com and found a memory of a game from 1979 which prompted me to write this post, quoting a memory which is still strong despite the 40+ year time lapse!

It was the end of the 1978/79 season, we hadn’t done much over the season but that was pretty much the norm in those days. I was in my late teens. The football was mundane, ambition was thin on the ground. It was about going home and away with my mates. Loved the away days but now embarrassed by how interested I was in visiting fans coming to St. James’ Park. Different times, young and daft, if I can just leave that there.

Anyway, Brighton and Hove Albion were in town, promotion was just about in the bag for them, while Sunderland did have a chance of pipping them – IF Brighton LOST at Newcastle???

I was drinking in the Canny Lad (previously Lennon’s and now Sinners?). The Brighton fans were marched past the pub, there were thousands of them. An unusual turnout for any visitors, never mind from the south coast.

Got into the ground and they had filled all three pens of the Leazes end and lots more in the seats. Our season was over and we kind of enjoyed their day out with an ear cocked to a radio for updates on Sunderland from either Cardiff or Swansea, I forget where they were exactly but knew I didn’t want them promoted!

Brighton scored early on, no threatening response from Newcastle fans? They then scored a second, our lot actually applauded with some cheering! Promotion door slammed on you know who! Result!

We eventually lost 3-1. No confrontations outside, no conflict at central station, instead the celebrating Brighton fans were applauded and left to enjoy their party as we headed home.

In Baz’s article he also made reference to older fans who used to watch both clubs on alternate Saturdays. I agree back in the day the then older generation did used to do this… bizarrely!

Again different times, I had a history teacher at school, who knew I went home and away, he always asked how the away days had gone, he even spoke up for me over missing school to go to the first leg league cup semi-final at Spurs.

Anyway, one day he opened his pocket diary, Newcastle fixtures recorded in black ink, Sunderland in red. He went to each on alternate weeks. Couldn’t get my head around this, he just laughed.

About three years after I left school, met him in the centre paddock, we chatted for a while, I asked him if he still went there. He said he did but he looked upon it as a charity visit to the dark side. He wasn’t a closet mackem, he was one of us, but with a curious passing interest in them.

I couldn’t understand it then and couldn’t understand it now, but appreciate it was different times and different rules apply.

(ED***This is how the final Division Two table looked after the final round of matches 44 years ago today, including Newcastle 3 Brighton 1…

…as you can see, Sunderland missed out on promotion by one point, on that final day of the season they actually win 2-1 at Wrexham. So if Brighton had lost at St James’ Park in that final game, the Seagulls would have ended up on 54 points (it was two points for a win back then), with Sunderland ending up third and going up by one point…)

