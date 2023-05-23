Opinion

Dean Smith refuses to apologise after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Dean Smith has refused to apologise after Monday night at St James’ Park.

The Leicester boss sent out his team with seemingly instructions not to cross the halfway line, except if left with no other option.

Dean Smith saying that after watching Newcastle win 4-1 against Brighton on Thursday, he felt he had no alternative but to go with an ultra-defensive line-up and formation.

To be honest, even when bringing on the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, it made zero difference, as they were simply used in the same roles as those they replaced, another couple of defenders in an 11 man defence.

Dean Smith claimed after the game that his plan had worked, which it had to a certain extent, as somehow the Leicester goal led an absolutely charmed life. Surviving despite a shot count of 23 v 1, corners 12 v 1, whilst Newcastle hit the woodwork three times.

However, whether this was a plan that had worked to a totally successful outcome if very dubious.

It was Newcastle United who needed only a point to guarantee they reached their ultimate objective, top four and Champions League football next season.

However, for Leicester, only a win would have left survival in their own hands.

As you can see from the Premier League table on Tuesday morning, if Everton win at home to Bournemouth, then Leicester are relegated no matter what they do at home to West Ham:

The only difference the point against Newcastle has made, is that if Leicester win against West Ham and Everton don’t win against Bournemouth, then the Foxes survive.

Dean Smith speaking to LCTV:

“We always knew that it was going to be a tough ask.

“Not many people would have expected us to get a result here, yet alone our first clean sheet in 22 games.

“The reason we are where we are in the league is because of that – we haven’t kept enough clean sheets.

“I make no apologies for the way we played.

“We felt we had to tighten up defensively.

“I watched them on Thursday and I made my mind up then.

“We needed an extra defender.

“The quality, power and height advantage they have from set-pieces and with the powerful runs they’ve got, with the momentum they’re on, it was not going to be easy.

“I had to make some sacrifices with our two leading goalscorers left out.

“The idea was to stay in the game for as long as we could and then get them on and hopefully create something.

“Then [Timothy Castagne] gets his chance in the 90th minute and the goalkeeper makes a wonderful save.

“Another time, I’d be really pleased with a 0-0 against a team that’s just qualified for the Champions League, but it takes it out of our hands now unfortunately.

“We can be proud with the clean sheet and we fought today.

“We tried to get the win, but unfortunately, we have to try and get the win and hope that lady luck shines down on us.”

Whilst Leicester defended for their lives, the simple fact is that only massive doses of luck and poor NUFC finishing prevented a hefty defeat and whilst credit to Nick Pope for still being awake, that late save from Castagne was one he was never going to not make, credit to Schar as well for clearing the rebound.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(And there we have it! Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 and Champions League qualification!! Read HERE)

