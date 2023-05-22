Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Wilson all start
The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it ten Premier League wins in thirteen games.
A victory would ensure NUFC are top four at the end of the season
This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Leicester:
Newcastle team v Leicester:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak
IN:
Sean Longstaff
OUT:
Joe Willock
Great to see Sean Longstaff able to return, with Willock ruled out after his injury against Brighton.
A really strong team, now they just have to finish the job tonight.
Subs:
Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Miley, Anderson
Nice to see Jacob Murphy able to return to the matchday squad, some decent options going forward, with ASM, Gordon and Anderson also on the bench.
Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:
Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports
Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]