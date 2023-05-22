News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Longstaff, Joelinton, Isak, Wilson all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it ten Premier League wins in thirteen games.

A victory would ensure NUFC are top four at the end of the season

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Leicester:

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Isak

IN:

Sean Longstaff

OUT:

Joe Willock

Great to see Sean Longstaff able to return, with Willock ruled out after his injury against Brighton.

A really strong team, now they just have to finish the job tonight.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Murphy, Miley, Anderson

Nice to see Jacob Murphy able to return to the matchday squad, some decent options going forward, with ASM, Gordon and Anderson also on the bench.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

