Confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds – Isak, Almiron, Bruno, Joelinton all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Leeds has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it nine Premier League wins in eleven games.

A victory would ensure NUFC stay third in the table.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Leeds v Newcastle:

Leeds United fighting for their lives, currently second bottom and only a win today would take them, even if only temporarily, out of the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a victory would take them five points clear of Man U and six points at least ahead of those outside the top four.

Newcastle team v Leeds:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Isak, Wilson

So just the one change for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

IN

Miguel Almiron

OUT

Jacob Murphy

The NUFC Head Coach sticking with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in the starting eleven, Almiron reunited with Trippier on the right.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

