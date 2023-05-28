News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea – ASM, Bruno, Gordon and Dubravka all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Chelsea has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping NUFC can get their 9th away win of the season and potentially grab 3rd place.

A victory would see Newcastle finish with 73 points and end the season in third if Man U fail to win against Fulham.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle:

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett, Bruno, Gordon, Anderson, Almiron, ASM, Isak

So four Newcastle United changes in total from Monday night’s goalless draw with Leicester City.

IN:

Dubravka, Targett, Gordon, ASM

OUT:

Pope, Burn, Longstaff, Wilson

Nick Pope having had surgery on a finger, so we knew Martin Dubravka would be coming in for his first Premier League start of the season.

Though maybe not many Newcastle fans forecasting Targett, Gordon and ASM to get starts, with Wilson and Burn dropping to the bench. I’m guessing Eddie Howe simply looking after Sean Longstaff and taking no chances, after the midfielder came back in and helped ensure we got the point against Leicester for top four.

Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Wilson, Lewis, Murphy, Burn, Miley, Ashby

