Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – The 11 players named by Eddie Howe to start this key match
The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton has now been announced.
Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it nine Premier League wins in twelve games.
A victory would take NUFC a massive step forward towards ensuring a top four finish and Champions League football next season.
This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Brighton:
Brighton fighting for a Europa League place and of course still in the mix for the top four places, although very much seen as longshots for that.
Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a victory would take them three points clear of Man U and four points above Liverpool, as well as meaning Brighton can no longer catch NUFC.
Newcastle team v Brighton:
Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Isak, Wilson
OUT
Jacob Murphy replaced on the bench by Lewis Miley
Subs:
Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Miley, Anderson
The 11 fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:
Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)
Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)
Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)
Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)
Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)
Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)
Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)
Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)
Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)
Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)
