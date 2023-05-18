News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton – The 11 players named by Eddie Howe to start this key match

The confirmed Newcastle team v Brighton has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it nine Premier League wins in twelve games.

A victory would take NUFC a massive step forward towards ensuring a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Brighton:

Brighton fighting for a Europa League place and of course still in the mix for the top four places, although very much seen as longshots for that.

Eddie Howe and his players knowing that a victory would take them three points clear of Man U and four points above Liverpool, as well as meaning Brighton can no longer catch NUFC.

Newcastle team v Brighton:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Isak, Wilson

OUT

Jacob Murphy replaced on the bench by Lewis Miley

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Miley, Anderson

The 11 fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

