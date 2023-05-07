News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal – Isak, Wilson, Joelinton, Bruno all start

The confirmed Newcastle team v Arsenal has now been announced.

Eddie Howe hoping to see Newcastle United make it nine Premier League wins in ten games.

A victory would ensure NUFC stay third in the table.

This is how the Premier League table looks ahead of Newcastle v Arsenal:

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Murphy, Willock, Isak, Wilson

So just the one change for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

IN

Callum Wilson

OUT

Anthony Gordon

The NUFC Head Coach starting for the first time with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson in the starting eleven.

Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo, Almiron, Anderson

Gordon named on the bench and great to see ASM able to return as well.

Eddie Howe with some strong options amongst his subs, with the likes of Almiron, Anderson and Targett also available.

Complete Newcastle United match and live TV schedule so far confirmed up to the end of the season:

Sunday 7 May 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 13 May 2023 – Leeds v Newcastle (12.30pm) BT Sport

Thursday 18 May 2023 – Newcastle v Brighton (7.30pm) Sky Sports

Monday 22 May 2023 – Newcastle v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28 May 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (4.30pm)

