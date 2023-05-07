Opinion

Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City not happy – Newcastle United now back where they belong

Newcastle United are now getting competitive again and fair to say the likes of Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester City and others aren’t too happy about it.

A nice cosy six strong collective had gathered and looked to have secured pretty much absolute power for the foreseeable (forever?).

With season after season of Premier League and European football riches making them ever stronger, the gap between them and the rest growing ever larger.

Every initiative looked for to ensure that no other Premier League club could ever compete again when it comes to transfer fees and wages, which effectively means not able to compete when it comes to the league table.

Indeed, just to make sure of their all powerful future and no outsiders threatening in any way, these six clubs (Liverpool, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs) acted as one.

Firstly, trying to force through new extra voting rights for themselves, which would have meant that in the future, they could have pushed through any changes to strengthen their position, as they would have been able to win a vote even if a majority of other Premier League clubs were against it.

Secondly, when that move was thwarted, the six acted once again as one, by trying to get the European Super League established, which would have meant the six of them not even having to qualify for what would then be the top European competition.

However, there was always one club they feared.

One club that if given the opportunity, could potentially threaten the self-appointed elite longer term.

All it need was for this club to be given its chance to have a go.

That happened exactly 19 months ago today, Mike Ashley finally exiting.

However, the likes of Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester City could never have imagined that ‘longer term’ would be here already!

Newcastle United now back where they belong.

It always makes me laugh when people talk about certain clubs as though they have always had their current privileged / dominant positions.

This has never been more the case than recent years, where the media have been so happy to feed this idea that Liverpool, Man U, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are the ‘big’ clubs and everybody else is an also-ran.

A few home truths…

Chelsea

When it comes to the two big domestic trophies, until the Premier League era Chelsea had won one league title (1955) and one FA Cup (1970). A small club with a small fanbase, people would have laughed at the idea they were supposedly a big club.

They were a financial wreck as well, until Roman Abramovich came along and bought them all their trophies these last two decades. Shamefully he was allowed to buy the club and continue to own it despite his very dubious background and origin of his cash, that money buying the Chelsea fans five league titles and two Champions Leagues.

Tottenham

The idea that Tottenham are a ‘big’ club and Newcastle United are not, is…bizarre. The fact they are a London club and we have a very London-centric media, is surely the only reason for why this idea is put about.

After 1990, Tottenham would never finish top five again until 2006, in that same time period Newcastle United finished runners-up twice, third on two occasions, fourth and fifth.

Basically, what Mike Ashley did in destroying Newcastle United for a decade and a half, opened up a gap for Tottenham and others. Even then all they have achieved is a handful of top four finishes, never threatened to win the league, once they ended the season distant runners-up to Chelsea in 2016/17.

Spurs have only won two league titles in their entire history and in over 40 years have won only one major domestic trophy (league or FA Cup) and that was back in 1991.

Their London media mates make out that this is some massive shock that Newcastle United could long-term be a big player and Tottenham fade away. Until Mike Ashley came along to blight our lives, that was the norm, Newcastle United competitive and Spurs nowhere.

Manchester City

I actually see things slightly differently with this lot. In many ways a club and fanbase with a very similar background to Newcastle United. I don’t begrudge their fans the success they have enjoyed, well, up to a point anyway! Certainly not as I begrudge the rest…Liverpool, Man U, Chelsea, Arsenal.

However, this idea that Man City are now suddenly untouchable / uncatchable is laughable. History tells us that won’t be the case. People said this about Man U but it was Sir Alex Ferguson who was the key factor, not their money. Yes it obviously helps BUT Man U have continued to spend more on transfer fees and wages than any other club in the time since Fergie left and yet they haven’t even come close to seriously challenging for the title since last winning it a decade ago and have won only one major domestic trophy since 2013, the FA Cup in 2016.

Arsene Wenger ‘only’ delivered Champions League football (as well as the Premier League and FA Cup wins) every season for two decades and six years without a top four finish has hopefully humbled a few of the Arsenal fans who forced Arsene Wenger out.

Which brings me back to Manchester City….

For all their financial power, in the nine seasons after the takeover and allowed to spend whatever they wanted, Man City only won two league titles and one FA Cup when it came to major trophies.

The last of those nine seasons was the first (2016/17) under Pep Guardiola and after getting his feet under the table and ending up third in his first season, Pep has now (including this current one) won five league titles in six years and they’re favourites now to finally win the Champions League as well.

Anybody who thinks Manchester City would automatically continue this dominance if Pep Guardiola left, is deluded. I am not saying the would collapse BUT I would say that almost certainly, they wouldn’t be as good or as dominant as they have been these past six years.

As the jokers at Chelsea are massively proving, spending money guarantees nothing, if you make ridiculous decisions and don’t appoint a quality manager AND make him the key decision maker, especially on transfers.

Newcastle United are now set to be competitive long-term, I’m very confident of that.

Will Newcastle win trophies? Who knows, this is where fine margins come into play and winning things can rest on such small moments of luck and quality.

Under Mike Ashley this was of course not a worry, it wasn’t fine margins…it was a gaping chasm. Impossible for Newcastle United to ever be competitive as he, in my opinion, didn’t even want it to happen. Too much hassle or whatever, too much expectation then to allow investment, just spend as little as possible and hope for continued massive worldwide free promotion of his trampy shops via the PL TV deals. Why get into Europe when they then cover up all his hundreds of embarrassing shop adverts and replace them with their (UEFA’s) own?

Manchester City are the top boys at the moment, of that there is no doubt?

They won’t be there forever though, even if Pep Guardiola stayed for years to come his golden touch will fade at some point, it is the nature of things. That will only accelerate though if he does leave at any point.

Newcastle United are seen as the new boys, the ones rising from nowhere. The truth is somewhat different.

In terms of the Premier League era, the first decade and a half of it or so, saw Newcastle United competitive at the top end for the majority of those seasons, even though the likes of Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness did their best to drag us back down.

Newcastle United are now simply back where they belong, in this Premier League era certainly, it wasn’t our fault we had Mike Ashley for 14 years.

As for NUFC’s history in the century before the Premier League came along, well, safe to say it stands up to any scrutiny and comparisons with others. As a club we have had our eras of dominance, our trophy wins, as well as our lost years /eras, just like every club did back in the day.

Man U and Liverpool are seen as the biggest clubs in English football but for most of the respective histories, Newcastle United were every bit as big as them, if not bigger, for much of that first century of established football in this country. Back when Newcastle played Liverpool in 1974, the two clubs had won the same number of trophies at that point in time.

Fans aren’t to blame when their club is so badly ran as Newcastle United were for so long, whilst the likes of Man U and Liverpool were the opposite.

Everything is relative, including when you stop and start history.

For any Chelsea fans in particular, who might be reading this, if you think your club and true fanbase is bigger than Newcastle United’s, you are having a laugh.

