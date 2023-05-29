News

Chelsea Official Announcement – Mauricio Pochettino deal details made public

Chelsea have now formally announced Mauricio Pochettino.

After four different managers (Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Interim boss Bruno Saltor, Caretaker boss Frank Lampard) these past nine months, the Chelsea owners spin the wheel yet again.

Though not taking any chances, Mauricio Pochettino only on an initial two year contract.

During the time the Premier League stalled on the takeover, Mauricio Pochettino became favourite for the Newcastle United job.

However, he eventually ended up spending 18 months at PSG, leaving there in early July 2022, that the only job he has had since Tottenham sacked him in 2019.

Chelsea Official Mauricio Pochettino Announcement – 29 May 2023:

‘Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men’s team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The Argentine will begin his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, said:

‘Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.’

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss added:

‘The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.’

Pochettino is a coach renowned for his sides’ high-energy and eye-catching style and he has built a reputation for helping young players realise their full potential within a strong squad ethos.

The 51-year-old has several seasons of Premier League experience in addition to coaching in Spain and France. He was most recently in charge at Paris Saint-Germain and guided the club to a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France.

Mauricio’s staff will include Jesus Perez, Miguel d’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

Welcome to Chelsea, Mauricio!’

