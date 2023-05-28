Opinion

Chelsea fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United in last match of season – Interesting

Chelsea fans have enjoyed two decades of Roman Abramovich buying them trophies.

Now they have owners who have spent even more money, only for trophies to prove ‘slightly’ more elusive.

Indeed, winning even individual football matches has proved tricky a lot of the time, only one in their last 12 Premier League matches, five in the last twenty eight PL games.

This afternoon, Chelsea fans will see their players fighting for the finishing 11th to 14th trophy

Hopefully Newcastle United can add to their misery…

Chelsea fans commenting ahead of the Newcastle match via their CFC Net forum:

‘I hate this fixture. I live in Newcastle (well technically Whitley Bay which isn’t but yeah), and their fans are currently insufferable. And they always seem to beat us even when we’re playing well.

At least it’ll be over soon and we can just focus on dismantling most of this squad.’

‘Newcastle have had some success against us in recent times though think this is one we might actually win as the Geordies having secured top four will likely be thinking about their holidays.’

‘Our lot will be thinking of next seasons holidays , they’ve already thought about this years on a weekly basis , it’s at home so I’ll err on the side of caution 0-4.’

‘Franks last match too not that necessarily means they will play better…’

‘OH yeah !

0-5.

‘It really pains me a lot but I just want this season to end.’

‘I won’t be able to make the game at the weekend but I hope all that do give Azpilicueta a fine send off and show their appreciation to Thiago Silva for everything that he has attempted to do over such a dismal season. The rest of the players can be given the old two finger salute for all I care, and if Mason Mount decides to follow the money rather than stay and be part of the club that seeks to turn things around then he can sod off too.

Oh how the mighty have fallen.’

‘Hope everyone on here is doing okay, sorry it’s been such a dismal season for us all. I think you all deserve better, definitely deserve a break from the football. I mentally checked out a while back, just one more game for us all to sit through before the reset button is pressed.’

‘The only thing with a win against Newcastle is possibly they will have nothing to play for having already secured top 4.

Still it would be nice for the fans to see us score a couple and gain 3 points.’

‘The only thing of interest for me on Sunday is seeing how our fans react during the game, especially at the final whistle.’

‘If we don’t turn up for the game, do we only lose 3-0 by default? That might literally be preferable to actually putting ourselves through the 90 minutes.’

‘We should definately leave this season on a high note – a win is a must!’

‘Had a few cold symptoms so took a LFT this morning. Was almost disappointed when it came back negative. Guess I am going on Sunday, then.’

‘Remember the days where on the last game of the season we’d give someone a footballing lesson?

This year we had to hope they’d already qualified for the Champions league.’

‘At best 0-0 if Newcastle are on the beach already, at worst… as many goals as they fancy scoring against us. Just want the match over so we can end the season, announce the new manager, start clearing out players and focussing on trying to rebuild next season.

I’ll be at least missing the first half as I’ve instead booked a table at a lovely local pub for Sunday lunch with the family.’

‘Although these end of season dead rubbers tend to be boring draws I can’t see beyond another dismal loss. Mad props to anyone who attends the game.

Not sure what to expect from the end of game walk around the pitch. Hopefully they won’t include the families as it could get a bit personal.

I hope Boehly does turn up. He doesn’t deserve the rancid criticism he’s been subjected to in the media. Yes he’s made mistakes, but he’s learning from them and at the end of the day (or should that be at the beginning of the day) he did save the club from the knackers yard when we were staring into the abyss. Our squad has been teetering on the edge for years and this season was the perfect storm.

Hopefully Pochettino will gaze deeply into the players’ eyes and ascertain quickly who will be the chosen ones and swiftly cull the remainder. See you all after the game.’

‘Cant see anything but a loss against Newcastle. Nothing seen under Frank convinces me otherwise. Proves top players do not always become top coaches.’

‘Boehly stepping back?

I say yes and no to that.

Yes, by all means let the “football people” get on with their job of dealing with transfers and day to day football issues. However, I would very much Boehly to stay as the public face of the club.

Clearlake are in this just to make money, just like the Glaziers.

At least with Boehly we know we have someone who’s in it for more than that. Though he knows little about football he is a genuine sports fan and you can tell by his face and body language when seen at our games that he’s hurting just like the fans.

Imho, we need someone with his passion at the front of the club. With time he might be able to foster a bond between fans and owners in the same way the guys at Wrexham have done so brilliantly.’

