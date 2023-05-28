Opinion

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Newcastle starting the game well and having the better of the first half, scoring two goals.

ASM setting Anthony Gordon up for the opener on nine minutes but Kieran Trippier unfortunate when turning the ball into his own net on 27 minutes. Not a great second half as Chelsea began to create a few decent chances, though Dubravka barely a save to make with such poor finishing from the home side.

Nat Seaton:

“The match had a definite end of season feel to it.

“Chelsea in the first half were there for the taking, all the best chances falling to Miggy who didn’t have his left foot shooting boot on!

“We created enough chances to take the game away from a dispirited Chelsea side.

“Second half they had more of the play but still didn’t test Dubravka too much and we didn’t create much either.

“On the positive side, it was good to see Gordon getting his first goal and the atmosphere in the sun was great.

“Thank you Newcastle for a truly brilliant season home and away.”

GToon:

“A decent result, although in the end it didn’t affect our position.

“Pleased for Gordon to get off the mark and we had a few more chances to score but Miggy seemed to have left his shooting boots at home.

“I think all things considered we did well, as we were missing a lot of influential players.

“Certainly a season to be proud of.

“Now hopefully we can start getting the players we need to take us to the next level. Exciting times ahead.

“Finally, special mention to Jeff Stelling.

“A legend from our part of the world who often spoke up for us during the years of Ashley misery.”

Jamie Smith:

“Proper end of season stuff, as the important events played out elsewhere.

“Definite positives in Gordon getting a confidence boosting goal and Miley getting on the pitch.

“Game itself was always an afterthought to a magnificent season and it was nice to at least avoid defeat as we set a toon top flight record of a mere five losses.

“This is only going one way, now who we signing?”

Bazoox:

“The first-half featured two glaringly obvious cameos.

“Anthony Gordon was outstanding for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe shouldn’t touch Klaus Kinski lookalike Conor Gallagher with a bargepole.

“I thought we defended very well in the second half and that a draw was a fair result.

“It was also a bonus to see Lewis Miley make his first team debut.

“I once again would like to thank the owners, Eddie Howe and the team for the best season since the days of King Kev.”

Billy Miller:

“The end of a season few of us were expecting or predicting.

“We finished it off by ensuring that we haven’t been beaten at all in the capital this season (Wembley aside).

“We’re in the Champions League, we got to our first final of this century, we’ve recorded our least amount of losses in our Premier League history.

“I cannot wait for next season to start but we’ll need to get through a summer being linked with a million players first.

“I’m sure we’ll make more excellent additions and come back eager to push on.

“Howay the legends.”

David Punton:

“Mags loud and proud in West London as we brought the curtain down on a brilliant season.

“A debut goal for Gordon. A great away end too.

“Shame about the OG for Tripps.

“On to the transfer window and huge summer ahead.

“Exciting times.”

Dean Wilkins:

“I have zero doubt that if we’d needed to, Newcastle United would have won today for sure.

“As it happens, could have had it won by half-time as Gordon gave us that early lead and other chances followed.

“Miggy the biggest culprit when it came to not converting them.

“You could forgive the toon players a more leisurely second half.

“They still put the effort in but it was mainly geared towards stopping the cockneys getting an undeserved win.”

Paul Patterson:

“I never profess to speak for everyone but what a great season.

“Back in August to do it all again.

“HTL”

Mattt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“Oh well, third place denied after that stroll in the west London sun.

“No matter. What an amazing season. No wonder the travelling fans serenaded Eddie and Jason for most of the second half.

“It was great to see Lewis Miley get some game time and my word, what an impact he nearly had when that shot clipped the top of the crossbar. You know you’re getting on when your son is older than one of our players!

“Some defensive frailties were exposed after a bright start. Eddie has time and a Champions League war chest to remedy in the close season.

“Glad for Gordon who bagged his first goal in a Newcastle shirt.

“And can we have more of the ‘Old Lady’ look in future away games please? I love the white shorts.

What a time to be a Newcastle United fan. HTL.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

