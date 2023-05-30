News

Chancel Mbemba awarded Marc-Vivien Foe prize ahead of potentially facing Newcastle United

One-time Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba, was one of 11 nominations for the Marc-Vivien Foe Prize (Ligue 1 African player of the year).

The jury is made up of around 100 journalists specializing in French and African football from all media (radio, television, print).

The criteria for the award, is players who have played for an African national team and who have not changed their nationality since then, plus they needed to have played at least 15 matches in Ligue 1 this season.

The votes have have now been counted and the former Newcastle defender has lifted the prize, Chancel Mbemba beating Terem Moffi (third) and Seko Fofana (second) to the African Player of the Year award in Ligue 1.

​

Chancel Mbemba has had a stand out season for Marseille in the centre of defence.

After spending four seasons at Porto after leaving Newcastle United, an out of contract Chancel Mbemba moved to Marseille on a free last summer.

Now aged 28 (no laughing…), Chancel Mbemba has helped Marseille finish third in Ligue 1, conceding only 39 goals in 37 games, with the last round of league matches in France to be played this coming weekend.

That third place finish means Chancel Mbemba and Marseille could face Newcastle United in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

This is also the case with one-time NUFC left-back Massadio Haidara, who has played a full part in helping Lens finish runners-up in France this season.

