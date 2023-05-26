Opinion

Champions League – Dreaming of a trip to Bohemia and not Glasgow

So as the dust settles and the realisation that we are in the Champions League next season gradually sinks in, I think back to the start of this season where along with some other contributors to The Mag, we were asked our opinions on how the year ahead would unfold.

Me and my son predicted a top five finish, as we were so optimistic after the way that Eddie Howe had transformed us as a team.

Seeing Bruno score that goal at Southampton on a mid-week evening left us buzzing and then seeing us win away at Norwich, big Joe being serenaded off the pitch, a game which made us so up for the season to come.

And what a season we have had as well, but really, after not being relegated, we would have taken a top ten finish and a bit of a cup run, and that was what most people I believe thought. Eddie and the team happily building for the future.

So as the enormity of the lads’ achievement sets in, that we will be playing in the Champions League, I decide to get in touch with a long time good mate of mine, for want of a better word, for a bit of bragging.

A company owner / director who spends most of his time in Costa Rica. He is a Rangers man, complete with blurred and faded Rangers tattoos on his forearms.

When I meet him when he is back in London, he loves recalling his stories of his eventful days following the blue half of Glasgow and his favourite hyperbolic story of how he visited Newcastle with his older brothers and was witness to the Fairs Cup game at Gallowgate.

His stories are rich and vivid and as I know he is barred from every drinking establishment in the area of South London where I live, I do not doubt any of them.

When our friendly in July was announced I immediately contacted him and started making plans, ready to put his Scottish hospitality to the test. Unfortunately, it is a school night which means me and my son can’t make it.

Then roll on our game with Leicester and we are back in Europe. So at the end of August we will have the Champions League draw.

Both Celtic qualified and possibly Rangers in there, so is there a chance we will get to play on foreign soil up the road? My Scottish pal is hoping so, me not.

I checked the dates for the first round of games and our third tie falls in blackberry week. October half term.

No excuses now hopefully for me and my lad not to do a foreign away day. As long as I can get all my marking done beforehand, and then plan my politically correct lessons in advance, there is no reason for me not getting to this fixture.

Maybe I will get to my first European away game and hopefully it will be in Bohemia.

