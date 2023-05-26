News

Champions League 2023/24 update – These 19 clubs now guaranteed places in the group stage

The Champions League jigsaw is getting added to all the time.

In total, there will be 32 clubs in the pots when the group stage is drawn (see details below) at the end of August.

On Thursday night we found out the identity of the nineteenth club.

Manchester United strolling to a 4-1 win over a woeful Frank Lampard and Chelsea, means they become the nineteenth confirmed group stage club for the 2023/24 Champions League.

Four Four Two having listed the following 18 Champion League group stage confirmed, ahead of Man U joining them?

Manchester City (1st in the Premier League)

Arsenal (2nd in the Premier League)

Newcastle United (3rd/4th in the Premier League

Barcelona (1st in La Liga)

Real Madrid (2nd/3rd/4th in La Liga)

Atletico Madrid (2nd/3rd/4th in La Liga)

Napoli (1st in Serie A)

Lazio (2nd in Serie A)

Bayern Munich (1st/2nd in the Bundesliga)

Borussia Dortmund (1st/2nd in the Bundesliga)

RB Leipzig (3rd in the Bundesliga)

Paris Saint-Germain (1st in Ligue 1)

Feyenoord (1st in Eredivisie)

Celtic (1st in Scottish Premiership)

Red Star Belgrade (1st in Serbian SuperLiga)

Benfica (1st in Portuguese Primeira Liga)

Porto (2nd in Portuguese Primeira Liga)

Red Bull Salzburg (1st in the Austrian Bundesliga)

The Champions League Group Stage will be drawn…

Newcastle United fans will discover our first set of Champions League opponents for next season when the draw is made on Thursday 31 August (following the final round of play-off ties on 29 and 30 August).

The draw will see eight sides seeded into four different pots and each group will be drawn to contain one side from pots one, two, three and four. Pot one contains domestic title winners from various leagues across Europe and will also include the sides crowned champions of this season’s Champions League and Europa League.

The Champions League Group Stage matches will begin…

The first round of group stage matches will take place on 19 and 20 September 2023.

The final round of group matches will be played on 12 and 13 December.

Final 32 club Champions League…

The 2023/24 Champions League will be the last time that the competition is played in a 32 club format.

From the 2024/25 season onwards, the Champions League will increase to accommodate 36 teams.

Instead of six group games, home and away against three different clubs, teams will play eight matches in the group phase, against eight different opponents.

All roads lead to Wembley…

The Champions League final will be played on Saturday 1 June 2024 at Wembley.

