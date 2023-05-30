Opinion

Bundesliga clubs average number of away fans – Newcastle United fans read this and weep

If you had to name one of the major European leagues that is a little different to the rest, it surely would have to be the Bundesliga.

The way the German league is ran, with various rules on ownership etc, as compared to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

However, surely the biggest difference with the Bundesliga is when it comes to the fans.

Not just with their importance with regard to ownership of clubs but the whole fan culture and the respect it is still given over inn the Bundesliga.

In England, Newcastle United fans and many other Premier League fanbases, face an ever worsening fight to get hold of away tickets.

Older fans will remember massive away followings as a regular occurrence, back in the days of terracing and paying on the door, 5,000+ away support was so often the norm, often higher, sometimes 10,000+.

However, the modern reality of the Premier League is that usually 3,000 is the norm now, sometimes even far worse!

The likes of Bournemouth and Brentford way below 2,000, as they are only obliged to give away fans 10% of capacity for those clubs with a capacity of less than 30,000. Then Luton have got promoted and NUFC fans left fighting over 1,000 away tickets, which in reality will be even less than that, as corporates / sponsors and players’ family etc get an allocation out of that.

Could / should it be different, especially with away fans playing such an important part in the culture and atmosphere of English football?

This is very interesting on Bundesliga clubs this 2022/23 season from Matt Ford (Freelance journalist. German football and fan culture)

‘Bundesliga away followings this season, as compiled by @fussballmafiade‘

These are the eight Bundlesliga clubs with the highest average away followings in the 2022/23 season:

FC Schalke 04

Average away following: 7,182

Highest: ~15,000 in Hoffenheim

SV Werder Bremen

Avg: 6,488

Highest: ~25,000 at Hertha BSC

Borussia Dortmund

Avg: 5,912

Highest: ~14,000 in Berlin

FC Bayern München

Avg: 5,832

SG Eintracht Frankfurt

Avg: 5,318

FC Köln

Avg: 5,135

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Avg: 4,724

VfB Stuttgart

Avg: 4,462

My personal view is that at the very least, every Premier League match, the away fans should get a minimum of 5,000 tickets, regardless of their ground’s capacity.

Yes, we’d have to allow up to 1,800 (currently away sides get a maximum of 3,200 at St James’ Park) more away tickets for some Newcastle home games BUT it would be the same for everybody.

As for these clubs with feeble capacities, well it will be an incentive for them to provide fit for purpose stadiums if they want to be in the Premier League and take all the benefits (money!) that brings.

