Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes to be used as an impact substitute?

The season is setting itself up for a frenzied climax, with the possibility for one of our players to make a name for themselves as a Toon legend.

We get out there last game of the season against Chelsea and need a win to secure Champions League football, and bang, one of our players nails it well into injury time with a 25 yard screamer. The stuff of legends

It’ll have to be a screamer to live up to the expectation and in my book it would have to be Elliot Anderson off the bench. Nothing screams “legend” like “local lad done good!”

In an ideal world it’ll be sorted at Leicester but I won’t be too disappointed either way.

I suggested previously that playing Isak and Wilson from the off leaves us without a “Plan B” that actually improves us, should we need to switch things up a bit. No TVs left to sell!

While our strength in depth appears much better than it has been, Maxi, Miggy and Gordon are hardly prolific at the minute – not the players you want to be pinning all your hopes on when things are not going to plan.

We’ve started the last couple of games now with our two forwards on and let’s just say “things could have gone better!”

We did quite well starting either Isak OR Wilson, and switching the other in as required, but playing both together from the off?

You can understand him tinkering with the formation but I hope Eddie Howe has the wisdom to admit that it hasn’t gone quite to plan and starts Wilson on the bench against Brighton. It all fits in nicely with giving us options and managing his fitness.

So why did we fail to turn up again?

The question has to be asked and it will certainly be asked by Eddie Howe and co.

I’ve suggested previously that either we’ve been sussed (like Leicester after they won the league), we’re knackered (our high energy game has taken it’s toll), or Howe’s magical motivational skills are starting to wear off.

There is a theory that a motivator can only get his players performing at 110% for a limited period of time (12 to 18 months) before they burn out and return to their previous “level” or even below.

Previous Toon motivators have included Hughton, Roeder and Pardew, with all having decent 18 month spells at clubs (here and elsewhere) before the “magic” wore off and their clubs headed south.

I chose not to go with the idea that “we’re no good without Longstaff” that some fans are peddling, and also thought I’d give the “all the players are sick” conspiracy theory a miss.

So which of the three above causes do we go with?

Of course I’m fully aware that this is not the end of the world but it is something that we need to sort out if we are to get those points essential for us to qualify directly for the Champions League.

One bad performance is to be expected now and again, but two on the trot, and with such malaise? That’s worrying.

One thing I have really enjoyed over the last few months has been our willingness to have a crack from distance, or as I have referred to it, “at least buy a ticket for the lottery.”

Schar, Joelinton, Longstaff, Wilson, Murphy, Maxi and Miggy have all been known to have a go, admittedly with varying degrees of success. Disappointingly we didn’t see that against Leeds and Arsenal. Come on lads – you’re not going to win if you don’t buy a ticket!

So apart from Isak and Wilson not being the dream pairing we may have hoped (not yet at least), what has happened to that unstoppable force that was our front line only weeks ago?

We had a handful of players who were off the boil but you have to expect players to have the occasional dip in form. Even the likes of De Bruyne and Van Dijk have the odd off day, but they usually bounce straight back and show us why they are considered two of the best in world.

I’m back again with my weekly rant about Nick Pope and Bruno Guimaraes.

Whenever I “have the nerve” to criticise Pope, the comments section fills up with pretty much the same comments, invariably. “He made three good saves so I’m willing to accept a couple of mess-ups.” That’s a bit like being willing to accept that your wife’s going out with somebody else because she’s good at cleaning the house, or cooking.

Pope comes out of the Leeds game a hero because he saved a penalty, ensuring we came away with a piont, but in truth he has to accept responsibility for the first Leeds goal, contributing to us dropping two.

Things have changed with ‘keepers over the years. When I played in goal a good keeper was catching and collecting everything that he could get anywhere near. These days catching is discouraged with ‘keepers punching for distance and wherever possible directing the ball into a “safe” area away from opposition players. And this is where Pope fell short with the Leeds goal. He should have either pushed the ball around the post and out for a corner, or out into space towards the corner flag. Either way, the parry straight out to Ayling for a tap in was an error, and no amount of “but he saved a penalty!” is going to change that. Nine games since we had a clean sheet and a litany of errors going back to his red card against Liverpool, suggests that we might want to consider a change between the sticks.

Just to clarify. I’m talking about Nick Pope. Looking at some of the responses I’ve received recently, you’d think I was criticising THE Pope.

Next is possibly our most influential player this season who, since running the show on one leg a month ago, just hasn’t managed to get back into his stride.

Is Bruno Guimaraes still carrying that ankle problem?

Is that what’s affecting his game?

I’ve said that tactically I thought Bruno Guimaraes was a danger in and around our box, but more than that, he’s been sluggish of late and notably less agile.

Instead of running forward and beating midfielders with his pace, Bruno Guimaraes is leaning more towards running across the field, trying to control the game by keeping his body between the ball and the opposition.

I watched a recording of the Leeds game again today and one of the commentators summed it up perfectly saying he “puts the ball at risk far too much.”

Bruno Guimaraes has played a full 90 minutes 20 times in the Premier League, been subbed off nine times, and suffered hamstring and ankle injuries that kept him out for the other six games of the season.

With three games to come over 10 days, Howe will be managing players’ time to get us through to the end of the season, and with Bruno Guimaraes, surely he has to consider putting him on the bench and saving him for the odd half here and there.

Use Bruno Guimaraes as an impact sub along with the likes of Wilson, Miggy and ASM.

So it’s Isak from the start, Wilson on at half time, Schar back to the orange boots and we shuffle Bruno Guimaraes along to the hair salon to get his head all yellowed up again!

Why would you mess with a winning formula?

