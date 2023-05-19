News

Bruno Guimaraes – This is important for the city, fans and for the long-term project of the club for Newcastle United

Bruno Guimaraes scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season on Thursday night.

However, the midfielder says this wasn’t the most important factor.

Bruno Guimaraes instead saying the victory over Brighton is / was ‘fundamental’ when it comes to completing the club’s qualification for next season’s Champions League competition.

The 4-1 victory over Brighton means that if Newcastle United win against either Leicester or Chelsea, then they will be guaranteed a top four finish, regardless of results elsewhere.

Defeat for Liverpool against Aston Villa on Saturday would also complete the job for NUFC ahead of Monday night’s match.

Bruno Guimaraes telling media in Brazil that Champions League football is ‘important for the city, fans and for the long-term project of the club.’

Bruno Guimaraes talking to Globo Esporte:

“[I was] Happy to score again but mainly [happy] for winning the three points.

“May we close this season with a golden key and with the objective completed.

“To put Newcastle back in the Champions League.

“It is our obsession and we will spare no effort to make it happen.

“It will be important for the city, fans and for the long-term project of the club.

“It was a fundamental victory for our goal of seeking qualification for the Champions League.

“A result other than victory would complicate us in the last rounds.

“We managed to get in the spirit that the game needed and we controlled the actions from the first minute.

“A performance that matches the season we did.

“Focus on the next game [home to Leicester] that will have the same weight as this one.”

