Bruno Guimaraes talks about injury issues and question of whether he will have surgery this summer

Bruno Guimaraes has had a very eventful first full season with Newcastle United.

The midfielder starting 36 of the 46 matches (all competitions) and subbed off in 11 of them, coming on as a sub in another two games.

A red card and a number of injury issues combining to see Bruno Guimaraes miss a number of matches.

Whilst at times, especially later in the season, the former Lyon star not looking 100% fit in the eyes of many Newcastle United fans.

Always still giving his all but Bruno Guimaraes possibly not in peak condition.

Ongoing ankle issues the biggest factor seemingly.

Now with one game of the season left, Bruno Guimaraes has been talking about those injury issues and reacted to reports that he could be set to have surgery on that ankle this summer…

Bruno Guimaraes interviewed by NUFC TV – 26 May 2023:

Interviewer:

“Looking at the season as a whole.

“You’ve had Mateo [son born in October 2022] obviously.

“Newcastle making the Champions League.

“I know there has been injuries, but overall, just how special a season has it been for those moments?”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“For me it was the most difficult season.

“I have had at least four or five injuries in my ankle.

“Three or four in my hamstring.

“Semi-finals [of League Cup] I was red [against Southampton] for three games [suspension] in the Premier League.

“So, for me it has been a long season.

“So now I just want to enjoy my rest because I really need it.

“I had the World Cup and was very disappointed about what happened.

“So I think this time [this summer] will be very good for me.

“I have seen some people saying that I need surgery in my ankle but I don’t need that.

“My ankle is just fine.

“It was just weak because of too many kicks but I’m fine.

“I just need this time to relax, to put my body in the right way.

“To be focused for the next challenge, the next season. Which will be more difficult that this one.”

