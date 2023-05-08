News

Brighton spectacular collapse in latest twist of the race for Premier League top four

The Premier League top four race has taken yet another strange twist.

On the back of a 6-0 hammering of Wolves and a dominant 1-0 over Premier League top four rivals Man U, Brighton somehow finding a way to lose 5-1 at home to Everton on Monday night.

The scouse mackems had won only one of their last eleven Premier League matches and three of their last twenty two, yet tonight scored more goals and picked up more points than they had done so in their previous five games.

As the Newcastle United defeat to Arsenal proved on Sunday, goals change matches.

Everton taking the lead tonight in the opening seconds and Brighton never recovering, three down after 35 minutes and the scouse mackems had only had two shots on target!

Indeed, whilst Everton played a lot better than recently, the stats show just how distorted a scoreline can be when one side takes their chances and the other doesn’t. Sean Dyche’s side with five goals and they only had five shots on target by the final whistle, Brighton with 77% possession and a corner count of 15 v 1 that only produced one goal from their 23 (on and off target) shots.

Newcastle United’s loss to title chasing Arsenal now just possibly put into a little bit of perspective when looking at this weekend’s results as a whole…

Saturday 6 May

Bournemouth 1 Chelsea 3

Man City 2 Leeds 1

Tottenham 1 Palace 0

Wolves 1 Villa 0

Liverpool 1 Brentford 0

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

West Ham 1 Man U 0

Monday 8 May

Fulham 5 Leicester 3

Brighton 1 Everton 5

Forest v Southampton (8pm)

So this is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday night (ahead of that Forest v Southampton match):

As you can see, of the clubs between third and ninth in the Premier League table, five of the seven lost this weekend, the exceptions having been Spurs and Liverpool with narrow one goal victories.

I was confident that Brighton had far too much to do to really threaten the Premier League top four places but rather than Everton, I expected the Seagulls to falter with having to play the likes of Man U, Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa in their final seven matches.

It very much now looks like three for two places, with Newcastle United, Man U and Liverpool left to fight it out and Brighton a mountain to climb.

Tottenham mathematically could still finish in the Premier League top four but realistically have no chance.

The remaining 15 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes top four:

Leeds v Newcastle (Saturday 13 May – 12.30pm)

Man U v Wolves (Saturday 13 May – 3pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (Sunday 14 May – 4.30pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

