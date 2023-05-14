Opinion

Brighton shock result means these 12 Premier League fixtures to decide top four and Newcastle United fate

Yet another twist when it comes to the race for Premier League top four.

Brighton following up Monday’s 5-1 home hammering by relegation haunted Everton, with a 3-0 dominant win at (formerly…) title chasing Arsenal today. Obviously.

That means there are now 12 Premier League fixtures remaining that will decide Newcastle United’s final fate this season, when it comes to Premier League top four. The broadcasters must be loving it.

The updated Premier League table on Sunday night:

Only 14 days of the season remaining and whilst Man City are going to be crowned champions, you still have four clubs fighting it out at the bottom end for the remaining two relegation places after Southampton confirmed their demotion on Saturday.

Of course, for Newcastle United and others, it is not titles or relegation that is in our minds, it is filling the final two places in the top four behind Arsenal and Man City, with Champions League qualification the big prize.

The 12 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Leicester v Liverpool (Monday 15 May – 8pm)

Newcastle v Brighton (Thursday 18 May – 7.30pm)

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

These next four days and two games could seal it for Newcastle United, or alternatively it could end up going all the way to that trip to Stamford Bridge on the very final day.

How exciting… for neutrals.

If Liverpool lose at Leicester and Newcastle win against Brighton, Eddie Howe’s side would be guaranteed to end the season in the top four.

Liverpool draw at Leicester and Newcastle win against Brighton, the Seagulls couldn’t then catch NUFC and the scousers could only only match Newcastle’s points total at best, plus Eddie Howe’s side would have at least an eight goals advantage on GD, if that was how these next two fixtures played out.

As I say, a quite gripping end to the season in prospect when it comes to the race for Premier League top four, if you are a neutral…

For Newcastle United and their fans, simply a case of knowing that regardless of anything else, if they win their next two games, both at St James’ Park, then they will be playing Champions League football.

It really is, as simple as that.

