Opinion

Brighton, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Everton conundrum explained

There is quite a level of hysteria amongst Newcastle United fans, or at least some of them, with that Brighton win on Sunday really taking it to another level.

Like all football supporters we often fear / expect the worst, it comes with the territory.

We all know from painful experience that going too much the other way, predicting certain success, can often lead to a really painful payback.

However, you have to keep a certain amount of perspective and not go down too much of a doom and gloom route, especially when it is based on such flimsy evidence…

That Brighton victory at The Emirates, impressive though it was, has seen certain Newcastle United fans now suddenly building up the Seagulls as a team / individuals with almost superhuman invincible powers.

Rather than a team who in the last three weeks have lost 3-1 to relegation candidates Nottingham Forest and then hammered 5-1 at home by Everton, another team very much involved in the argument to decide who goes down.

I think for some NUFC fans, their heads are almost exploding when it comes to this Brighton, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Everton conundrum.

Considering these five recent results:

Everton 1 Arsenal 0 (4 February 2023)

Everton 1 Newcastle 4 (27 April 2023)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (7 May 2023)

Brighton 1 Everton 5 (8 May 2023)

Arsenal 0 Brighton 3 (14 May 2023)

Arsenal losing to Everton, who are hammered by Newcastle, who lose to Arsenal, who lose to Brighton, who are hammered by Everton.

How is this possible, my head hurts!

The thing is, for all its faults, the Premier League is by far the European league that is most competitive, where on any particular day, any team can win against any other. Money undoubtedly plays a massive part in this, the revenues of the very lowest turnover Premier League club, far exceed the vast majority of clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

Brighton haven’t suddenly become unbeatable just because they won 3-0 at Arsenal on Sunday, they aren’t guaranteed to win 5-0 on Thursday night because the Gunners won 2-0 in their previous game at St James’ Park.

That isn’t how football works, hopefully anyway!

As I say, six day before that three goal win at Arsenal, Brighton lost 5-1 at home to Everton, who had won none of their last seven matches and only three of the previous 22.

For me, Newcastle United haven’t even played that badly in these previous two games, never mind the eight wins in the nine that preceded them!! Small margins against Arsenal with chances not taken, the woodwork struck, against the run of play Odegaard scoring with that goal that somehow went through Botman’s legs and gave Pope no chance. Then weak match officials at Elland Road failing NUFC and then that wicked deflection that took away two points after Newcastle had battled back into a winning position.

Yes, Brighton have been really good this season BUT so have Newcastle United, even more so and on a more regular basis. The Premier League table tells us this, NUFC with more points, more wins, less defeats, 11 goals better GD.

Also, this final third of the season, the last 11 games seeing Brighton pick up 20 points compared to 25 for Newcastle United.

In these very recent times, can you imagine how hysterical some Newcastle United fans would be if in these past three weeks the NUFC players had lost 3-1 to Forest and 5-1 to Everton???

Looking at those five ‘conundrum’ results I talked about earlier – Everton 1 Arsenal 0, Everton 1 Newcastle 4, Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2, Brighton 1 Everton 5 and Arsenal 0 Brighton 3, it is further proof I think, of just how important scoring the first goal invariably is.

Everton scoring against Arsenal and giving themselves something to battle for against the then league leaders, if they had fluked one before Newcastle scored at Goodison, who knows what would have then flowed.

If Jacob Murphy’s shot had crept just inside the Arsenal post and/or Odegaard’s long range effort hadn’t perfectly dissected Botman’s legs. If Everton hadn’t scored in the opening seconds and stunned Brighton.

Whilst on Sunday, in that first half Brighton played ok but at times lost the ball in dangerous positions and for me, if say for example, Trossard’s shot had hit the net (which he should have) instead of the bar, then no way do Brighton end up winning that game.

Eddie Howe sends his team out, game after game, to try and score the first goal.

He knows how important it is and sends his team out to attack from the first whistle, except in very rare exceptions.

Thursday night at St James’ Park this is what will happen and with fair luck, Newcastle United will get the first goal and go on to win.

Nothing is ever for sure but Newcastle United are deservedly the favourites to win this game and can do so, Brighton are good but NUFC are better.

