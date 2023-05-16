News

Brighton faced with significant injury list ahead of Newcastle United challenge

Brighton have had an up and down few weeks in the Premier League.

A four game run that featured wins over Man U and Wolves.

However, it also included defeats to relegation candidates Forest and Everton, with eight goals conceded just in these two matches.

Brighton though following up that indifferent run of results with Sunday’s win at Arsenal, those three points meaning they still have a longshot’s chance of finishing top four this season.

Brighton now head to St James’ Park for a massive match.

Defeat would leave them mathematically unable to catch Newcastle United and almost certainly their faint hopes of Champions League football next season realistically extinguished.

However, victory for Brighton would take them three points adrift of Newcastle United and Man U with the trio of clubs all having three matches left to play, with Liverpool a point behind Newcastle and Man U but the scousers having played a game more.

Just like Eddie Howe, Roberto De Zerbi has a far smaller squad than Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp.

So the last thing the Brighton boss needs is a significant injury list at this key stage of the season…

The Premier League Injuries site) pointing to these Brighton players set to miss Thursday night’s Newcastle United match:

Adam Lallana – The former Liverpool midfielder definitely misses with a thigh injury.

Solly March – Another set to miss with a thigh injury.

Tariq Lamptey – Definitely out with a knee injury.

Adam Webster – Set to miss with a muscular injury.

Joel Veltman – A major doubt with a thigh injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento – Out with an ankle injury, won’t be available.

Jakub Moder – Misses with a knee injury.

Facundo Buonanotte – Should make the bench but unlikely to be considered as a starter.

Julio Enciso – Limped off on Sunday, doubts surrounding him but the Brighton boss says he thinks he will be available for Newcastle.

Enock Mwepu – Missing with chest issue.

