Opinion

Birmingham City away in 1985 – How it was, when it was

The only time I’ve visited St Andrew’s to see Newcastle United play Birmingham City, was back in 1985.

I had to check some of the details because with the passage of time, my memory is definitely receding.

Okay, I recall us winning against Birmingham City with a solitary George Reilly strike but the date? It was 9th November (1985) apparently.

What about it? Well, outside of what I can only describe as a tip of a stadium was the biggest bonfire I’ve ever clapped eyes on.

And it wasn’t charred, as best as I can recall, the wooden crates and garden fencing forming its outer shell yet to be set ahold.

With the passage of time and my memory refusing to acknowledge that this hulking pyre hadn’t been set alight, I can only assume the locals were planning to commemorate the failure of the Gun Powder plot later that evening, it being a Saturday and all.

Another memory, this one from inside St Andrew’s, was of watching the many trains weaving their way in and out of New Street Station away in the distance, where only a few hours earlier, me and a couple of mates had alighted from a train.

As I’ve explained previously, following the toon home and away from King Kev’s time as a player, through to when he became our manager, was a wonderful experience.

Fashion, the casual subculture, football, alcohol, one armed bandits and music were my vice, and although hooliganism wasn’t, dressing like I did during that era, meant I was far from immune to it.

There were quite a few Newcastle on the train, many dressed like we were, a combination of training shoes, jeans and colourful jumpers, from Next or Benetton, with even the odd Kappa ski jacket that were big at the time, on display.

Whilst we knew some of the lads, we elected not to hang out with them, sensing a lively morning if we’d chosen to. So, after leaving the train, the three of us headed in a different direction, although looking back, safety in numbers was probably the wiser strategy.

At 16 years of age and looking even younger, drinking was often problematic, so we set off in the hope of finding an amusement arcade, to while away some time and to see if we could make a few quid playing the likes of Line Up or Snappy Viper.

Sure enough, after only a few minutes, we found this place, just around the corner from Digbeth Bus Station.

Now these joints were often seedy, dimly lit places with a distinctive smell, a combination of bad body odour, tobacco and disinfectant. This one was no different, but as soon as we entered, a sense of dread came over us as a bunch of similarly dressed youths were already frequenting the place and given half of them were black, that meant they weren’t from Newcastle!

Deciding against the lure of the bandits, we made a sharp exit, but were followed by said youths and so we ran for our lives, literally, because one of these kids was wielding a long blade and more or less threatening to kill us.

Now, I’ve been in some compromising situations over the years, but none so much as that. It was a very scary experience and one that mercifully, I haven’t repeated.

As we put some distance between ourselves and our assailants, my Nike Omegas carrying me as fast as Linford Christie, we stumbled across a black cab and sought sanctuary by heading for the ground. It was on the approach to St Andrew’s where I caught sight of that bonfire.

My memory of the match is a bit hazy, even though winning on the road was a rarity at the time.

I think my mind was perhaps a little preoccupied as I watched the trains head in and out of New Street, where nearby only a couple of hours earlier I’d been scared half to death!

