News

Before NUFC sold him, 11 bets on Newcastle United to lose – Ivan Toney betting ban details made public

Earlier this month, Ivan Toney was banned from football for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

In their written reasons explaining the punishment, the FA commission have said Ivan Toney eventually admitted he had repeatedly lied during his initial interviews with the FA.

An expert who gave evidence to the FA commission, diagnosed Ivan Toney with a gambling addiction and said he needed professional help.

The FA commission stating that this then was a mitigating factor, that meant an eight months ban, rather than the eleven months he otherwise would have got.

The commission also reported that Ivan Toney had now stopped gambling on football, though not on other sports, and that he is “determined to address his gambling problem with therapy.”

It was also revealed in the final FA Commission report, that Ivan Toney had in 13 bets, wagered on one of his own teams to lose.

He didn’t play in any of these own games and they related to bets on his loan club’s results, plus 11 bets on Newcastle United to lose whilst he was still on NUFC’s books but out on loan elsewhere:

‘There were 13 bets on Mr Toney’s team to lose in 7 different matches between 22 August 2017 and 3 March 2018. Mr Toney did not play in any of those matches where he placed bets against his loan club as he was not in the match squad or against his parent club [Newcastle United] as he was on loan. Of the 13 bets 11 were against Newcastle whilst Mr Toney was on loan at another club.’

