BBC Sport pundit right on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Arsenal.

A win for Newcastle United would be another massive step, putting NUFC five points clear of fourth (Man U play Sunday night at West Ham) and more importantly, potentially as many as nine points ahead of those clubs outside the Champions League placings and Newcastle then only four games left to play.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Friday morning ahead of the weekend matches…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Arsenal with one win in their last five Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle with those eight victories in their last nine.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“I was at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday and Arsenal were very good.

“But there is an argument that Chelsea made them look very good.

“I thought Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior had a really good game against the Blues.

“But stopping an in-form Newcastle side is a much bigger ask.

“The way the Magpies take the game to teams is great to watch and there is no way whatsoever this one will end goalless again, like it did when they met in January.

“Arsenal need to keep winning to keep the pressure up on Manchester City and a draw is not enough for them.

“Sadly for them, I can see Newcastle nicking this and continuing their impressive form.

“Prediction: Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1”

The BBC Sport man pointing to that Arsenal win over Chelsea in midweek.

As Chris Sutton says, very difficult to know what to take from this match, Arsenal looked good and should have won by more than 3-1 BUT Chelsea are an absolute disgrace. They all deserve each other, the Chelsea fans, Frank Lampard, their owners, these disgraceful players who are giving minimal effort for maximum wages.

The previous four games tell a very different story, a very fragile Arsenal now leaking goals and confidence. Going two up against both Liverpool and West Ham but collapsing in both to only draw. Then going 3-1 down at home to rock bottom Southampton and only a very late rally somehow saving a point, before a real hammering at Man City where the Gunners were very lucky to only lose 4-1.

Will Arsenal have had their confidence fully restored by that stroll against Chelsea? It won’t have done any harm but I still don’t think they will be back to anywhere close to the highs they reached earlier in the season.

Man City are strolling to the title now and looking so dominant, whilst Arsenal have arguably ran out of steam.

Can Newcastle United take advantage?

Well, last weekend’s first 45 minutes was a wake up call that no win / points will fall into Newcastle’s lap without them performing. That second half against Southampton was something that I don’t think any Premier League could have survived, Newcastle just so good.

That kind of determination, character and full on performance is what has earned them eight wins from their last nine matches.

The BBC Sport man thinks Newcastle United will be ‘nicking this’ and I absolutely agree. If Eddie Howe’s side play like they did in last Sunday’s second half, or as they have done overall in these past nine matches, or indeed as they did just under a year ago when tearing apart Arsenal at St James’ Park – when Arteta admitted afterwards the Gunners had been very lucky not to lose by a lot more.

As Chris Sutton suggests, I am sure that Eddie Howe will send his players out from the first whistle to take the game to Arsenal. With Arteta’s team having conceded 12 goals in their last five matches and Newcastle having scored 20 goals in their last six games, here’s hoping both of those trends continue on Sunday…

