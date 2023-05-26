Opinion

BBC Sport pundit is absolutely spot on the money with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Chelsea.

Newcastle United already guaranteed top four and Champions League football next season, whilst Chelsea a million miles away from finishing in the top half, never mind higher.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Friday ahead of the weekend matches…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Chelsea with one win and nine defeats in their last 13 matches (all competitions).

Newcastle United with nine wins and two defeats in their most recent 13 games.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle could well be in party mode now they are sure of Champions League football so this prediction partly depends on how motivated they are as their job is done.

“Even so, you still have to consider how bad Chelsea are.

“They have been woeful for the entire campaign and the bottom four teams are the only ones to have won fewer home games than them this season.

“There won’t be much for Blues fans to smile about at Stamford Bridge on Sunday either.

“Prediction: Chelsea 0 Newcastle 2”

(Bryan Devendorf [drummer with rock band The National] who is competing this week with Chris Sutton on BBC Sport, in terms of forecasting Premier League matches – His prediction “Newcastle against Chelsea is like an apex predator approaching a raw slab of prime rib. Chelsea 0 Newcastle 2)

The BBC Sport man pointing to the problems that Chelsea have had and why they find themselves on Sunday fighting for the honour of finishing somewhere between 11th and 14th.

Chelsea have been shocking and the attitude of their players appalling, as witnessed yet again at Old Trafford on Thursday night, lucky to lose 4-1 when it could / should have been seven or eight.

Frank Lampard somehow managing to make this team and squad even worse since he arrived.

As the BBC Sport pundit says, the Chelsea home record is terrible, winning only six at home and picking up 24 points in total at Stamford Bridge.

In contrast, Newcastle United have won eight PL games on the road and picked up 31 points in total in away matches.

Since 8 October 2022, almost eight months ago, Chelsea at home in the Premier League have only won against Leeds, Palace and Bournemouth.

In contrast, these past six Premier League away matches, Newcastle United have won four of them.

Newcastle United have plenty of injuries and no doubt knocks as well, whilst there is no longer that all consuming need to get points to ensure top four.

All there is for NUFC to play for here is pride in their commitment and performance (and potentially a couple more £million if finishing ahead of Man U) and that is most definitely not something they have been short of this season!

