BBC Sport pundit is absolutely right on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Leeds.

A win for Newcastle United would be a massive step, putting NUFC five points clear of fourth and six points minimum ahead of those outside the top four.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Thursday night ahead of the weekend matches…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Leeds with one point in their last six Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle with those eight victories in their last ten games.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“I understand why Leeds can take heart from the scoreline in their 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last week, but the way the game went for the first 85 minutes or so was far less encouraging for Sam Allardyce’s side.

“After this game, Leeds have got West Ham away and Tottenham at home to end their season.

“At this point it is difficult to know how many points they will need to stay up, but they simply have to get something from this game.

“A win would probably lift them out of the bottom three and would be absolutely massive, but I just don’t see it happening.

“Newcastle are still looking to close out a top-four finish, and the fact they lost last week probably makes Leeds’ task even harder.

“We know how Eddie Howe’s side play and I think we will see a response from them after that defeat by Arsenal.

“Yes, Elland Road will be raucous because of what is at stake for the home side but I don’t think Newcastle will be fazed by that, and their forward line will be too strong for the Leeds backline.

“Leeds will sit in and try to hit Newcastle on the counter – that’s the Allardyce way – but it didn’t work against City and it won’t work here, either.

“Prediction: Leeds 1 Newcastle 3”

The BBC Sport man pointing to the problems that Leeds United have and why they find themselves second bottom of the table with three games remaining.

The fact is that Leeds have won only three of their last 22 Premier League matches and that trio of victories were all against teams battling relegation – Southampton, Wolves and Forest.

Leeds have lost 13 of these last 22 PL games and both the bookies / punters and the BBC Sport man are predicting an away win on Saturday.

Chris Sutton goes with a 3-1 Newcastle United victory and hopefully he is proved correct.

The BBC Sport pundit declares that Eland Road will be ‘raucous’ on Saturday but that Newcastle United will comfortably overcome it. There are obvious parallels with that most recent NUFC away match, when Eddie Howe’s side tore Everton apart and by the end Sean Dyche’s side were lucky to get away with a 4-1 defeat.

