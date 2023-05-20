Opinion

BBC Sport pundit is absolutely right on the money with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Leicester City.

A win for Newcastle United would ensure top four and Champions League football next season.

This is how the Premier League table looks on Saturday morning ahead of the weekend matches…

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant strengths and weaknesses of the two teams.

Leicester with six points from their last 12 Premier League matches, whilst Newcastle United have picked up 28 points in their last dozen PL games.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“This is the game which is going to bury Leicester.

“They will still have something to fight for when they play Newcastle but, defensively, I just can’t see them keeping Eddie Howe’s side out.

“Leicester have scored more goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table – and more than Aston Villa, who are eighth, too.

“The Foxes have some excellent attacking players but their defence is just not good enough.

“Even the return of Jonny Evans, who is a real warrior, has not changed that.

“That’s why I don’t think they will be able to compete with Newcastle, who have got a top-four finish in their sights and could take a big step towards that here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Leicester 1”

The BBC Sport man pointing to the problems that Leicester City have and why they find themselves second bottom of the table with two games remaining.

Leicester have won only one of their last 14 Premier League matches and only six points from a possible 42.

With 67 goals conceded for Leicester, only Leeds have leaked more goals this season.

As the BBC Sport man alludes to though, the Foxes have not had as bad a struggle up front, managing 49 goals, the tenth top scorers in the division.

The fact though is that the last 21 PL matches have seen Leicester not keep a single clean sheet, so it is ominous for the visitors that they face a Newcastle side who have scored 19 goals in their last six games.

Eddie Howe’s team will be sure of Champions League football if winning against Leicester, regardless of results elsewhere.

