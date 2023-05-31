News

BBC Sport main man reflects on his August 2022 prediction for 2022/23 Newcastle United season

Back in August (2022), BBC Sport were looking forward to the new 2022/23 Premier League season.

Phil McNulty is the chief football writer at BBC Sport and he gave his considered opinion on the 20 clubs contesting the 2022/23 campaign.

Always interesting to read outside opinions, stepping outside our own endless internal debates within the NUFC fanbase.

For Newcastle United, this was the predicted narrative for the 2022/23 season from the BBC Sport main man:

Pre-season prediction: 9th

What BBC Sport main man McNulty said in August 2022:

“I see a season of good consolidation, which should satisfy the Toon Army as this will be steady rebuilding rather than a cash-crazy quick fix.”

This shows the BBC Sport man’s predicted final placings for all 20 clubs in the 2022/23 PL season:

This is how the final Premier League table actually looks, after last weekend’s final matches:

This is what Phil McNulty of BBC Sport has had to say now about his woeful NUFC prediction:

“Newcastle United – 4th

“What a season for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

“Smart signings and a clearly identifiable style, backed by the magnificent Toon Army, have propelled Newcastle United into the promised land ahead of even the ambitious schedule of their Saudi Arabian owners.

“It is now likely this taste of glory and a place in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years will accelerate those levels of ambition.”

To be fair, the BBC Sport main man was pretty woeful overall with his predictions, not just with Newcastle United.

He did manage to forecast a Man City title win but other than that…

Phil McNulty very lazily just went for the same four clubs to finish top four again, which means he got three of them wrong, with Arsenal, Newcastle United and Man U set to play Champions League football next season, not Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea.

As for the bottom three, the BBC Sport main man once again lazy in the extreme, simply forecasting the three promoted clubs to go straight back down, so he was once again massively wrong. Rather than Fulham, Bournemouth and Forest, it was actually Southampton, Leeds and Leicester who took the drop.

