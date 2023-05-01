Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 3-1 win v Southampton

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 3-1 comeback win over Southampton.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Southampon fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Newcastle under Eddie Howe have been an absolute credit , I’m not a Newcastle fan but you can only admire what he his staff and team have done.’

‘Money (bonuses) is a good motivator.’

‘Poor Newcastle, only scoring three goals today. Must feel like a loss lads! Suffering QPR supporter here, love seeing you do so well.’

‘Well done Saints to limited a team that put 6 past shoddy Spurs last week, to just 3 goals, hope you Geordies go on and clinch champions league place, well played, Saints fan.’

‘You Geordies ignore all the snide remarks that are bound to follow, re your owners and oil money, just jealousy, well done Saints fan.’

‘Don’t care what anybody says NUFC are playing some Amazing Football.’

‘Southampton worked hard in the first half and were good value for their lead.

Newcastle are just relentless though, they come at you time and again from all angles and although they didn’t really have their shooting boots on it was pretty one way in the 2nd half.’

‘Must say Newcastle have been like a breath of fresh air, so nice to see another team near the top ! [From a Palace fan]’

‘Another good start by Saints that couldn’t be turned into a result. Situation looks dire with games running out. Fair play Toon, they got the job done again. Wish them well in Europe next year.’

‘Convert those draws into wins and free scoring newcastle should be man city’s main rivals next season.’

‘Deluded. Newcastle will never win the league.’

‘For years I’ve said if there was one team I’d buy if I had mega dosh would be Newcastle. Cracking set of fans and a proper club. Go put north east on the map and show the usual so called big lot how it’s done without fake plastic fans. Leicester fan.’

‘I think even if Saints won today it would probably just prolong the agony of relegation. Selles just isn’t cutting it. One wonders if we will get above 24 points. We will probably have the worst goal difference in the league the way they are going in. Meanwhile Newcastle going great guns under Howe. Good luck to them in Europe.’

‘I predicted Newcastle to finish top 4 at the beginning of the season. Newcastle play such fast flowing football and you can tell the players are playing for Howe who is an absolute class manager. Saints deserve to go down, horrendous managerial decisions by Sports Republic. Good luck to Newcastle next season, would be good to see you lift some silverware. Saints Fan.’

‘I didn’t. I thought top 7. (I mean technically they are but I thought more 6/7 not 3/4). Exceeded my expectations and they deserve fully to be where they are now.’

‘As a saints fan, I watched that 2nd half with great envy, to see Newcastle play the way did, they are a breath of fresh air to the top of the league. Good luck next year in the champions league, I will be rooting for you.’

‘Newcastle are an absolute nightmare to play against, once they get on the front foot they are relentless…thought Southampton defended well today but the wave after wave of attack they faced had to give at some point.’

‘Great to see our fellow magpies doing well in premier League!

Newcastle have brilliant fans, stadium, owners,players and a manager who knows what it takes to do well in that league.

Notts County fan in peace.

Magpies united.’

‘Fair play to the Southampton fans, they didn’t go home like the Spurs fans did. Good support for a team/club that’s let them down this season.’

‘It’s looking good for toon, well done Eddie, a few top quality signings in the summer, and your place in the top 4 will be booked for many years ahead, Saints fan.’

‘We do not talk enough about the absolutely fantastic job EH has done at Newcastle. Came in, bought only what was necessary and 100 percent improved the players he inherited. Manager of the year IMHO.’

‘Really hope you boys can turn Man city over next season as I don’t think anyone else can from a Grimsby fan good luck for the run in UTM.’

‘Well played magpies on another win. Hopefully you will be playing champions league football next season. As for the saints I hope you win your next 4 games & survive. From a MCFC fan.’

‘Eddie’s done a great job, forget money spent, the improvement in players he inherited has been amazing, well done Saints fan.’

‘Have watched Newcastle last couple of games and they look title contenders of the future.

Outstanding team.’

‘I’m very surprised they didn’t stick with the on-field decision as it really wasn’t clear who had played the ball from those replays. Luckily it didn’t matter in the end.’

‘And to think Everton fans didn’t think Eddie Howe was good enough for them when he was mentioned taking over the hot seat at Goodison.’

‘He probably isn’t without the chequebook.’

‘If I was a Newcastle fan, I’d think I’ve died and gone to heaven. Forget about the politics (I’m sure numerous will disagree), but Eddie Howe has done an absolutely brilliant job at Newcastle.’

‘The Newcastle fans have finally got a team and club owners ,their years of loyal support deserves.. onwards and upwards….The Premiership needs more teams that can compete against the big clubs it’s got to be good for football….and I’m a Liverpool fan…’

‘Newcastle been a revelation this season, very well done from a Blade. Oh and that Eddie Howe blokes doing okay,lol.’

‘Nothing but admiration for Eddie Howe and what he is done at Newcastle and good times for thier fans long overdue. However I still find it incredibly baffling why the would sign player like Antony Gordon didnt rate him at Everton at all and if anything hes be even worse since he arrived at Newcastle. Need to spend mcuh wiser next season or progress will be much slower than expected.’

‘Newcastle are going to be a powerhouse soon.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

