BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-2 draw at Leeds

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw at Leeds.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Leeds fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Newcastle had to fluke two penalties to squeak a draw.’

‘Well, that was like watching the Leeds side of the late 60’s – kick anything that moved. I feel sorry for the worms at Elland Road.’

‘How many Newcastle fans were there today?

On TV it sounded like a home game at times.

Unlucky not to win that one but too many chances missed. Nearly there though, two home games coming up should put us over the line.

Leeds seem to have found a bit of backbone recently and hopefully should stay up. At least their fans stay with them till the end of the game – must be a northern thing.’

‘Not sure if your hearing is that good pal. I was there and we didn’t hear a thing apart from the penalty incidents. A bit disappointed in your lot if I’m honest, very quiet.’

‘Hope the clown who had a go at Eddie Howe gets a long long ban from every football ground in the country.’

‘I guess that Leeds fan thought a lifetime ban was better than watching any more Leeds.’

‘Bamford is a liability that’s four points he has cost Leeds in the last three games. That’s probably going to send Leeds down. He should be nowhere near the first team.’

‘Junior Firpo should never be allowed near a football pitch ever again.

Cancel his contract now.’

‘We create our problems everytime. A traffic cone would less liability than Firpo in defence.’

‘He actually probably saved a goal at the end and took one for the team.’

‘Out of all visiting fans to ER I think will miss Newcastle fans the most next season.

Great atmosphere, great friendly banter. I hope they get the CL place the fans deserve. MOT’

‘Entertaining game for the neutral.

BFS influence seems to be coming though to the players who are showing some fight and belief now, however still being let down by poor players like Bamford and Firpo.

Newcastle look like they are holiday now, need to stay focused as CL isn’t guaranteed yet.’

‘I’m starting to wonder if Newcastle are actually going to make the CL this year. They’re going through a rocky patch at a time when Liverpool are right on it.

They may end up relying on Man Utd being even worse to save them!’

‘A result that doesn’t help either side really.’

‘Nobody is relegated based on 3 minutes of 1 game in a 38 game campaign. BUT…..if they were it would probably be Leeds based on minutes 28-31 today.’

‘Leeds got a valuable point today in a result that many thought would be an easy Newcastle win.

How valuable will be determined later this month.’

‘Both teams pretty average neither deserved a win fair result. Firpo should have been sent off after his handball for Newcastles 2nd penalty with a 2nd yellow.’

‘How Firpo wasn’t sent off after conceding the second Newcastle penalty is just unbelievable!’

‘How was Firpo on the pitch to give the penalty away?

Out of control challenge on Guimaraes should have been red.

How was his challenge denying a goal scoring chance not a straight red?

Inept refereeing and VAR not intervening.

Leeds to be fined for failing to control fan?’

‘2 home wins against Brighton and Leicester and Newcastle are guaranteed top 4.’

‘Cracking game to watch as a neutral.

Interesting that a player only gets sent off on what was, technically, the third yellow. The second may have been at the same time as the penalty and harder to recover at 2-1 down with only ten on the field.’

‘Newcastle fans showed class today joining in Gary Speeds song.’

‘Poor stewarding from Leeds allowing that fan to approach Eddie Howe like that. No way should have he got anywhere near the dug out area.’

‘The loss of Longstaff is felt more every match. How you damage a players ligaments in the penalty area and not even get a free kick is absurd.’

‘Two points wasted.Always overcooking that final pass.

Watched on BT Sport, awful commentators, wont shut up.’

‘Awful Ref.

Handball for a penalty is ALWAYS a Yellow card.’

‘Cracking atmosphere, but that Leeds muppet needs a lifetime ban for his berating of Eddie Howe in the technical area, idiots like him will see fencing go up again in stadiums and me for one won’t go to a match again if that’s the case.’

‘Eddie Howe has done an excellent job at Newcastle. Mathematically guaranteed 5th place. Money spent since he arrived is a lot less than some of the other teams.

Most of the Newcastle players he inherited is an example of this.’

‘Not guarenteed 5th yet. Brighton can catch them.’

‘It’s a good point for Leeds and they easily could have got three. Allardyce has at least got them something. They’d have got beaten 4-1 in this 3 weeks ago.’

‘For big fellers them Newcastle players are soft. Fall over constantly.

Is that what Eddies teaching you?’

‘Happened all season. They’ll get walloped in the Champions League and be out after the group stage.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

