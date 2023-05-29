Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s draw against Chelsea.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) completely absent amongst the comments.

Instead we have the odd troll / Mackem in the comments desperately looking for some comfort…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Chelsea fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘Eddie Howe must be PL manager of the year.

Literally from zero to hero with the team and without much fireworks in the transfer window.

Finishing fourth is absolutely epic and gives a real platform to build from with the CL.’

‘Fantastic season for Newcastle United – well done all.

All the oil money detractors – suck it up.

Less spent than so many others over the years and a fantastic bit of man management from Eddie Howe – the manager of the season by a mile even if he doesn’t actually get the accolade.’

‘As a Chelsea fan I must give a HUGE CONGRATULATIONS to Newcastle, 4th plac ein the Prem & CL football next season, brilliant & Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job, so hats off to the Magppies.

As for my Chelsea, well I can only say I am glad this nightmare of a season is over.’

‘The damaged done unto this club will take at least two years to turn it around.’

‘A miracle performance from Eddie Howe and his staff to get Newcastle into the Champions League and not forgetting the players that Eddie inherited have been truly outstanding.

‘Chelsea’s new manager should cancel their close-season and have the team back on the training ground first thing Tuesday morning. One day off is all that they deserve.’

‘Congrats Newcastle finishing 4th, as for Frank, another non win to finish off his short yet awful attempt at management.’

‘Joelinton has got his first call up to the Brazil squad – never thought I would say that a couple of years ago HTL.’

‘Great turnaround by Newcastle will give you that.

But, there was another team that, like Newcastle, escaped relegation only to win the league title the next season.’

‘I wasn’t there and didn’t watch but the stats are very encouraging and looks like a really decent performance against a very good Newcastle side. Congrats to the Geordies for a magnificent season. Looking forward to supporting the magpies in the CL.’

‘Doubtless next season will bring increased pressure and expectation on NUFC but also renewed sad, pathetic comments about oil money etc.’

‘Fat Frank bows out of football management forever. Souness’s empty chair beckons.’

‘Thank you Newcastle from fans of all clubs except the despicable Super League 6. Keep those greedy Super League clubs out of the top 4, laugh at Thursday Night Liverpool and Spurs who will have no European football at all!!!! Keep it up toon army, from all real fans.’

‘Great season for the lads, brilliant job by Eddie Howe onwards n upwards and unbelievable support/noise today from the Toon Army what an atmosphere they created! Will hopefully be some memorable trips into Europe next season! HTL’

‘Well done Newcastle on 4th and Champions League football next season. Eddie Howe has been outstanding and got the best out of players like Wilson and Trippier. Chelsea are where the belong and that is nowhere.’

‘Well done Newcastle, helps when you have the right manager! Thank God Chelsea’s seasons over.’

‘Well done newcastle superb season – good luck in CL – as for my club well – we need to clear out so many – just rebuild from the back to front the whole team is unbalanced – a lack of togetherness i watched brighton at the bridge superb team – great business model – Poch has got a huge challenge but he needs to stamp his authority quickly close door on time wasters.’

‘I still don’t understand how the English law makers can justify kicking out Abramovich, yet the Saudis with their perfect human rights track record hold on to City! Baffling.’

‘Probably the best result for Frank as manager getting a draw against a far superior team. Thanks for keeping us in PL Frank sorry you didn’t get the job permanently you deserved it but the owners know nothing about football.’

‘Oh look at Newcastle getting all carried away, so far you are about 25 trophies behind if not more.

Come back when you’ve won a few, none of your current players would get in the Chelsea team anyway.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

